N10million Ransom: We Asked Kidnappers Of Abuja Orphans If They Knew Their Victims Had No Parents – Source

The kidnappers who attacked the Rachel’s Orphanage Home in Naharati, Abaji Area council, Abuja, and abducted seven orphans and a security guard have demanded a ransom of N10 million to release their victims.

The gunmen had stormed the orphanage in Abaji area on the outskirts of the city on Saturday. The kidnapped children are aged between 10 and 13.

File photo used to illustrate story.

The kidnappers abducted three other residents as members of the community reported hearing gunshots.

A source at the orphanage, who spoke on condition of anonymity, confirmed on Monday that the kidnappers reached out to the families of the affected children on Sunday and Monday, and demanded the ransom.

“Actually, they even called this afternoon and they are demanding N10 million before they will release the seven orphans and our security guard, and we asked them if they knew that the children they kidnapped are orphans,” he said.

He said the management had told the kidnappers that they had no such money, saying even the feeding and clothing of the orphans were provided for through the support of some corporate organisations and non-governmental organisations. See Also Insecurity Gunmen Storm Abuja Orphanage Home, Abduct Seven Children, Guard, Housewives

He added, “They threatened to waste the children if we fail to raise the N10 million ransom, but we still let them know that those children have no mother or father.”

He said the management had not reached any agreement with the kidnappers, even as he said the security agents had been informed about the incident.

He further disclosed that the remaining orphans at the orphanage home had been taken to Abuja based on security advice.

A relative of one of two of the kidnapped victims also disclosed that the kidnappers were demanding N10 million before the couple would be set free.

Meanwhile, the police are intensifying search for the gunmen who attacked the orphanage and kidnapped the children.

Without giving details, the police say security forces are on the trail of the abductors to rescue the orphans.