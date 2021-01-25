Nigeria’s Security Better Now Than In 2015 —Lai Mohammed

by SaharaReporters, New York Jan 25, 2021

The Nigerian Government, despite the security challenge in the county, has said the current situation is better than what the situation was in 2015.

The Minister of Information and Culture, Lai Mohammed, disclosed this while answering questions at a press conference in Abuja on Monday.

He was joined at the briefing by the Minister of Interior, Rauf Aregbesola, The PUNCH reported. 

He said, "I can say without hesitation that, though Nigeria is facing security challenges, the situation is far better than what we met in 2015."

He explained how daily bombings by Boko Haram members were being witnessed in about 12 states, including Abuja before the inception of the President Muhammadu Buhari administration.

He also stated that the situation has changed for the better.

“There is no doubt that we are much better than how it was,” he added.

SaharaReporters, New York

