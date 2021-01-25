UPDATE: Biden Overturns Trump's Transgender Military Ban

President Biden believes that gender identity should not be a bar to military service, and that America's strength is found in its diversity.

by SaharaReporters, New York Jan 25, 2021

The United States President, Joe Biden, has finally repealed his predecessor's ban on transgender Americans willing to join the US military.

The move is yet another example of Biden using executive orders to overturn policies initiated by the Donald Trump-led administration.

President Joe Biden skynews

Trump had announced the ban in July 2017, reversing a landmark decision by his predecessor, Barack Obama, which allowed transgender people to serve openly and receive medical care.

He, however, allowed transgender military personnel to keep serving while new recruits were kept out.

But in a statement on Monday, the White House said, "Transgender service members will no longer be subject to the possibility of discharge or separation on the basis of gender identity.

"President Biden believes that gender identity should not be a bar to military service, and that America's strength is found in its diversity."

It comes after new Defence Secretary, Lloyd Austin, a retired army general, spoke of the need to rescind the ban during his Senate confirmation hearing last week.

"If you're fit and you're qualified to serve and you can maintain the standards, you should be allowed to serve," he said.

BBC reported that there were 8,980 on active duty transgender troops in 2019, according to Department of Defence data analysed by the Palm Center, a non-profit group.

Biden repeatedly said he planned to overturn the ban.

Prior to the inauguration, a memo from Ron Klain, now the White House Chief of Staff, said Mr Biden planned to use his first full week as president "to advance equity and support communities of colour and other underserved communities".

Biden has already signed orders halting construction of the Mexico border wall, overturning a ban on travellers from several predominantly Muslim countries, and launching an initiative to improve racial equity.

Transgender rights were addressed early by the Biden campaign. He is the first president to pledge his support to the community in his victory speech.

Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad
SaharaReporters, New York

You may also like

Read Next

United States of America Biden Set To Repeal Trump's Ban On Transgender People Joining Military
0 Comments
16 Hours Ago
Dr. Wumi Akintide Republicans’ Double Standards Exposed! By Dr. Wumi Akintide
0 Comments
5 Years Ago
Dr. Wumi Akintide Only In America! By Dr. Wumi Akintide
0 Comments
4 Years Ago
International President Buhari Condemns Terrorist Attack In USA
0 Comments
4 Years Ago
United States of America Anti-Trump Conservative To Run Independent Campaign For President
0 Comments
4 Years Ago
United States of America Clinton And Trump Clash In First Presidential Debate
0 Comments
4 Years Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad

Trending Now

Insecurity This Is Your Home – Ekiti Governor, Fayemi Assures Herdsmen In Ondo
0 Comments
13 Hours Ago
Military Soldiers Invade IPOB Eastern Security Network’s Operational Base, Kill Five, Burn Church, Others
0 Comments
9 Hours Ago
Scandal Apostle Suleman Allegedly Sleeps With Pastor’s Wife, IGP Orders Probe
0 Comments
16 Hours Ago
Insecurity Why Buhari, Police Can’t Arrest Me – Sunday Igboho
0 Comments
9 Hours Ago
Christianity ‘Haven't You Destroyed Me Enough?’ — Pastor's Wife Accused Of Sleeping With Apostle Suleman Attacks Husband
0 Comments
8 Hours Ago
Politics Nigerian Lands Don’t Belong To Herdsmen, APC Chief Replies Miyetti Allah
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Insecurity Governors Ban Open Grazing In South-West After Ondo Meeting
0 Comments
8 Hours Ago
Politics Oyo Crisis: Fulani Leaders Beg For Forgiveness, Pledges Peaceful Co-existence
0 Comments
22 Hours Ago
Christianity Maybe IGP Ordered Probe Of My Ghost – Apostle Suleman Reacts To Sexual Allegation
0 Comments
8 Hours Ago
Insecurity Fulani Youths Meet In Kaduna, Warn Against Violence, Killings
0 Comments
9 Hours Ago
Insecurity Yoruba Nation Rise Up, Killer Fulani Herdsmen Are In Our Forests — Alleged Attack Survivor Cries Out
0 Comments
13 Hours Ago
Military VIDEO: Soldiers, Operatives Of IPOB’s Eastern Security Network Clash In Orlu
0 Comments
6 Hours Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad