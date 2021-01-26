60-year-old Woman Arraigned With Five Minors For Allegedly Bewitching Three-year-old Girl In Adamawa

Jonta confessed to the court that she and two other women had killed seven people in the seven years she had been practising witchcraft.

by SaharaReporters, New York Jan 26, 2021

A 60-year-old woman, Halima Jonta, is among seven self-confessed 'witches', who were charged to court for allegedly inflicting a three-year-old girl with sickness in Adamawa State.

Other persons charged along with Jonta were five minors and one other woman said to be at large.

File photo

The 60-year-old and the minors were brought to the Area Court 1, Yola, by a community leader and Sarkin Mayu Adamawa, Kabiru Garba, after he learnt about the state of health of the three-year-old girl.

Jonta confessed to the court that she and two other women had killed seven people in the seven years she had been practising witchcraft.

In the case of the afflicted girl, Jonta said she and the five minors, aged between four and six years, as well as a woman on the run, had bewitched her.

The girl was brought to court by her parents, looking very ill.

The kid ‘witches’ confessed to the court that the old woman, Jonta and the other woman now at large, asked them to tie the three-year-old spiritually and put a stone in her stomach.

They also said the soul of a dead person was planted in her. 

"With the soul of the dead in her, she can't live a normal life," they added.

They said they had untied her and removed the stone in her but that the curse remained because removing it was beyond their power.

They explained that it was the woman at large, identified simply as Dudu, who could remove the curse.

Ruling on the matter with particular reference to the alleged kid witches, the Criminal Area Court 1 judge, Umar Gangs, expressed worry that little children still far from adulthood had been introduced into witchcraft.

He ordered that Dudu should be found by all means and brought before the court and gave the accused a 24-hour ultimatum to remove all that they had inflicted the three-old-girl with and restore her to perfect health.

Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad
SaharaReporters, New York

You may also like

Read Next

CRIME Kwara N100 Million Bursary Shared Without List Of Beneficiaries, Says EFCC Witness
0 Comments
6 Hours Ago
Breaking News BREAKING: Appeal Court Affirms Oshiomhole’s Suspension As APC Chairman
0 Comments
7 Months Ago
CRIME Driver Bags Five-year Jail Term Over Fuel Theft
0 Comments
1 Year Ago
Free Speech National Assembly Lacks Power To Pass Hate Speech Bill –Falana
0 Comments
1 Year Ago
Breaking News BREAKING: Sowore Files Fundamental Rights Enforcement Application, Demands N500m Damages
0 Comments
1 Year Ago
Corruption Trial Of Usman, Fani-Kayode Adjourned To December 2
0 Comments
1 Year Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad

Trending Now

CRIME Those Who Burnt My House Will Run Mad In 48 Hours – Igboho
0 Comments
10 Hours Ago
Insecurity What Tinubu Told Me At His Bourdillon Residence – Sunday Igboho
0 Comments
7 Hours Ago
Insecurity The Journey: How President Buhari Finally Fired Service Chiefs After Five Years, Five Months
0 Comments
9 Hours Ago
Military Meet President Buhari's Newly Appointed Service Chiefs
0 Comments
6 Hours Ago
Insecurity This Is Your Home – Ekiti Governor, Fayemi Assures Herdsmen In Ondo
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Politics We Know Those Who Burnt Igboho's House — Media Aide
0 Comments
13 Hours Ago
News Amotekun Arrests Truckload Of Herdsmen Going To Ibarapa, Recovers 25 Guns
0 Comments
15 Hours Ago
Insecurity Fulani Herdsmen Storm Ekiti Forest Reserve, Destroy Multi-million Naira Maize Farm
0 Comments
5 Hours Ago
Insecurity Why Buhari, Police Can’t Arrest Me – Sunday Igboho
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Christianity ‘Haven't You Destroyed Me Enough?’ — Pastor's Wife Accused Of Sleeping With Apostle Suleman Attacks Husband
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Police Unmarried Policewoman Sacked For Getting Pregnant In Ekiti
0 Comments
7 Hours Ago
CRIME Kwara N100 Million Bursary Shared Without List Of Beneficiaries, Says EFCC Witness
0 Comments
6 Hours Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad