70-year-old Woman Killed, Scores Injured As Cult Members Clash In Ibadan

A 70-year-old plantain seller in Molete, popularly called Iya Oluso, was on Monday killed during a clash that lasted for more than four hours in Ibadan, Oyo State capital.

Our correspondent gathered that the clash occurred between two rival cult groups.

File photo used to illustrate story.

The two rival cult groups clashed at Kudeti and its environ in Ibadan on Monday morning.

It was gathered that the two groups caused panic in areas such as Idi-Arere, Kudeti, Ilupeju and its environment where the elderly woman was reportedly shot.

The woman died due to the gunshot injuries she sustained during the clash.

It was gathered that the clash started on Sunday at a party. The cult members, on Monday, then visited the areas, to unleash terror on the residents.

A source told SaharaReporters that the hoodlums started attacking innocent citizens, destroying vehicles on the roads, and looting the shops in the area.

He added that a stray bullet from the hoodlums hit the elderly woman who reportedly died on the spot.