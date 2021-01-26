Again, Three Nigerians Deported From India Over Illegal Stay

Three Nigerians have been deported from India for overstaying their visas, bringing to nine the total number of Nigerians expelled from the country since the beginning of this year, Delhi Police said on Monday.

According to a statement released on its official Twitter page, the Dwarka Police said the Nigerians were arrested and deported by officers from Mohan Garden police station, after they were found to be living in India without valid visas and passports.

They were said to be among 10 Nigerian nationals picked up by the police from Uttam Nagar in Dwarka district on Wednesday, January 6.

‪“#PersistentActionAgainstIlleglstay‪ 3 Nigerian Nationals, who were found living without any valid papers were #deported by the staff of PS Mohan Garden during area #Patrolling duty,” the police said.

Over the years, several Nigerians residing in India have been arrested and deported over illegal stay, internet fraud, online romance scams and drug peddling.

Two Nigerians – a male and a female – were deported on January 11, 2021 while two Nigerian males were deported from the country on January 13, 2021.

Another two were expelled back to Nigeria on January 21.