Again, Three Nigerians Deported From India Over Illegal Stay

They were said to be among 10 Nigerian nationals picked up by the police from Uttam Nagar in Dwarka district on Wednesday, January 6.

by SaharaReporters, New York Jan 26, 2021

Three Nigerians have been deported from India for overstaying their visas, bringing to nine the total number of Nigerians expelled from the country since the beginning of this year, Delhi Police said on Monday.

According to a statement released on its official Twitter page, the Dwarka Police said the Nigerians were arrested and deported by officers from Mohan Garden police station, after they were found to be living in India without valid visas and passports.

They were said to be among 10 Nigerian nationals picked up by the police from Uttam Nagar in Dwarka district on Wednesday, January 6.

‪“#PersistentActionAgainstIlleglstay‪ 3 Nigerian Nationals, who were found living without any valid papers were #deported by the staff of PS Mohan Garden during area #Patrolling duty,” the police said.

Over the years, several Nigerians residing in India have been arrested and deported over illegal stay, internet fraud, online romance scams and drug peddling.

Two Nigerians – a male and a female – were deported on January 11, 2021 while two Nigerian males were deported from the country on January 13, 2021.

Another two were expelled back to Nigeria on January 21.

Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad
SaharaReporters, New York

You may also like

Read Next

CRIME Those Who Burnt My House Will Run Mad In 48 Hours – Igboho
0 Comments
10 Hours Ago
CRIME Kwara N100 Million Bursary Shared Without List Of Beneficiaries, Says EFCC Witness
0 Comments
6 Hours Ago
CRIME How I Was Raped By Eight Men — 16-Year-Old Victim
0 Comments
15 Hours Ago
CRIME Orlu Violence: Imo Stakeholders Demand Justice For Residents Killed By Military
0 Comments
6 Hours Ago
CRIME South African Operatives Rearrest Runaway Nigerian Drug Dealer After Three Years
0 Comments
2 Days Ago
CRIME 70-year-old Woman Killed, Scores Injured As Cult Members Clash In Ibadan
0 Comments
18 Hours Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad

Trending Now

CRIME Those Who Burnt My House Will Run Mad In 48 Hours – Igboho
0 Comments
10 Hours Ago
Insecurity What Tinubu Told Me At His Bourdillon Residence – Sunday Igboho
0 Comments
7 Hours Ago
Insecurity The Journey: How President Buhari Finally Fired Service Chiefs After Five Years, Five Months
0 Comments
9 Hours Ago
Military Meet President Buhari's Newly Appointed Service Chiefs
0 Comments
6 Hours Ago
Insecurity This Is Your Home – Ekiti Governor, Fayemi Assures Herdsmen In Ondo
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Politics We Know Those Who Burnt Igboho's House — Media Aide
0 Comments
13 Hours Ago
News Amotekun Arrests Truckload Of Herdsmen Going To Ibarapa, Recovers 25 Guns
0 Comments
15 Hours Ago
Insecurity Fulani Herdsmen Storm Ekiti Forest Reserve, Destroy Multi-million Naira Maize Farm
0 Comments
5 Hours Ago
Insecurity Why Buhari, Police Can’t Arrest Me – Sunday Igboho
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Christianity ‘Haven't You Destroyed Me Enough?’ — Pastor's Wife Accused Of Sleeping With Apostle Suleman Attacks Husband
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Police Unmarried Policewoman Sacked For Getting Pregnant In Ekiti
0 Comments
7 Hours Ago
CRIME Kwara N100 Million Bursary Shared Without List Of Beneficiaries, Says EFCC Witness
0 Comments
6 Hours Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad