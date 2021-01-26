BREAKING: Buhari Finally Sacks Service Chiefs, Appoints New Hands

The president also appointed new hands to take over the security architecture of the country at a time when terrorism and banditry are ravaging the country.

by SaharaReporters, New York Jan 26, 2021

President Muhammadu Buhari has finally sacked the service chiefs in the country with immediate effect after months of pressure exerted on him by Nigerians over worsening insecurity in the country.

Special Adviser On Media and Publicity To President, Femi Adesina, made this known in a tweet on Tuesday.

Adesina wrote, “PMB appoints new Service Chiefs. Maj Gen LEO Irabor, CDS, Maj Gen I Attahiru, Army, Rear Adm AZ Gambo, Navy, AVM IO Alao, Air Force.

“He congratulates outgoing Service Chiefs on efforts to bring enduring peace to the country.”

SaharaReporters, New York

