Burnt Igboho's Residence: We Thought War Had Started —Resident

The state police comand had on Tuesday morning through the state Police Public Relations Officer, Olugbenga Fadeyi, confirmed that the hoodlums came into the community in a Hummer bus and Micra car, firing indiscriminately before setting the house on fire.

by SaharaReporters, New York Jan 26, 2021

A next-door neighbour to Ibadan-based Yoruba activist, Chief Sunday Adeyemo, popularly called Sunday Igboho, on Tuesday narrated how hoodlums invaded their community at around 5 am on Tuesday and burnt Igboho's house. 

Meanwhile, Mr Ade Adeyemi, a next-door neighbour to Sunday Igboho, has described the incident as unfortunate and disturbing.

He said, "It was like a war when those hoodlums arrived; it was still dark then. I am not sure they are Fulani people. Those guys were hoodlums. I suspect there is a political game involved in all this.

"Those guys arrived on our street around 3 am. They started shooting sporadically into the house. We are afraid of what may end this struggle."

One of the houses of Igboho was set ablaze in Ibadan, Oyo State in Tuesday morning.

A source close to Igboho who confirmed the incident to SaharaReporters on phone said two structures in his compound were razed.

He said, "I have called my boss but he didn't answer his phone. I called his Chief Security Officer and he confirmed the development to me. This is unfortunate and terrible."

Igboho had given a seven-day ultimatum to Fulani herdsmen to leave the Ibarapa area of Oyo State, blaming them for the insecurity there. 

Last week, shortly after Igboho's visit to Igangan community in the state, the house and cars of the Seriki Fulani of Igangan, Alhaji Saliu Abdulkadir, was burnt by some youths. 

The Seriki said he and his family members had to trek from Oyo State to Ogun State, taking bush paths. 

SaharaReporters, New York

