Cattle Breeders Leave Ondo Forest Reserves As Government Begins Registration Of Herdsmen

It was gathered that herdsmen had started leaving the Ondo forest reserves in deference to the state government's order, backed by governors' forum and the Miyetti Allah at their meeting Monday.

by saharareporters, new york Jan 26, 2021

The Ondo State Government on Monday said it had started registering herdsmen in the state with the aim of ejecting unregistered herders from the state's forest reserves.

The Special Adviser to the state governor on security, Alhaji Jimoh Dojumo, disclosed this in an interview with Punch in Akure where the Miyetti Allah Cattle Breeders Association of Nigeria and the Nigeria Governors Forum met.

File Photo: Herdsmen.

It was gathered that herdsmen had started leaving the Ondo forest reserves in deference to the state government's order, backed by governors' forum and the Miyetti Allah at their meeting Monday.

The NGF and the cattle breeders' meeting was after a seven-day ultimatum given to the herders to quit the forest reserve. On Monday last week, the state Governor, Rotimi Akeredolu (SAN) issued herdsmen to vacate the state's forest reserves.

Dojumo, in the interview with The PUNCH, said his office, in conjunction with the state Ministry of Agriculture and the office of Amotekun Corps, was handling the registration of the herdsmen.

He said, "The registration has commenced already. It has started today. My office, in conjunction with the Ministry of Agriculture and the Amotekun office, is handling it."

Dojumo, who confirmed that the herdsmen were already obeying the governor's order, said the government would be waiting for more herdsmen to register.

At the NGF meeting, the cattle breeders supported the order made by Akeredolu, asking the herdsmen to vacate all the forest reserves.

The NGF and the cattle breeders agreed that illegal occupants of the forest reserves should be flushed out irrespective of their ethnic backgrounds while anybody that wanted to operate legally in the forest reserves should register with the state government.

Some of the NGF members that attended the meeting included Akeredolu of Ondo State, his Osun State Governor, Gboyega Oyetola; Ekiti State Governor, Dr Kayode Fayemi; Mohammed Badaru (Jigawa State); Seyi Makinde (Oyo) and Governor Atiku Bagudu of Kebbi State.

In the communiqué issued at the end of the meeting, the four-point directive of Akeredolu was adopted by all the stakeholders. The communiqué was read by the Chairman of the NGF, Fayemi.

Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad
saharareporters, new york

You may also like

Read Next

Human Rights Many Feared Dead, Residents Flee Homes As IPOB, Police, Army Clash In Orlu
0 Comments
6 Hours Ago
Politics Nigeria's Lands Don’t Belong To Fulani, Embrace Dialogue – PDP BOT Chair Tells Miyetti Allah
0 Comments
2 Hours Ago
Politics We Know Those Who Burnt Igboho's House — Media Aide
0 Comments
1 Hour Ago
Politics Oyo Crisis: Fulani Leaders Beg For Forgiveness, Pledges Peaceful Co-existence
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Politics How Tinubu Stopped Sunday Igboho From Disrupting Ekiti Governorship Rerun Election In 2009 — Buhari’s Aide, Ojudu
0 Comments
4 Hours Ago
Politics Nigerian Lands Don’t Belong To Herdsmen, APC Chief Replies Miyetti Allah
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad

Trending Now

Insecurity This Is Your Home – Ekiti Governor, Fayemi Assures Herdsmen In Ondo
0 Comments
22 Hours Ago
Insecurity Why Buhari, Police Can’t Arrest Me – Sunday Igboho
0 Comments
18 Hours Ago
Military Soldiers Invade IPOB Eastern Security Network’s Operational Base, Kill Five, Burn Church, Others
0 Comments
18 Hours Ago
News Amotekun Arrests Truckload Of Herdsmen Going To Ibarapa, Recovers 25 Guns
0 Comments
3 Hours Ago
Christianity ‘Haven't You Destroyed Me Enough?’ — Pastor's Wife Accused Of Sleeping With Apostle Suleman Attacks Husband
0 Comments
17 Hours Ago
Police Hoodlums Fired Gunshots Before Setting Igboho’s House On Fire – Police
0 Comments
3 Hours Ago
Military VIDEO: Soldiers, Operatives Of IPOB’s Eastern Security Network Clash In Orlu
0 Comments
15 Hours Ago
Christianity Maybe IGP Ordered Probe Of My Ghost – Apostle Suleman Reacts To Sexual Allegation
0 Comments
17 Hours Ago
Insecurity Fulani Youths Meet In Kaduna, Warn Against Violence, Killings
0 Comments
18 Hours Ago
Insecurity Governors Ban Open Grazing In South-West After Ondo Meeting
0 Comments
17 Hours Ago
Scandal Apostle Suleman Allegedly Sleeps With Pastor’s Wife, IGP Orders Probe
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Insecurity We’ve Sold Over 10,000 Weapons To Bandits – Katsina Man, Two Sons Confess
0 Comments
16 Hours Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad