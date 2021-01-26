DSS Officials Beat Policeman To Death In Osun

The deceased served at the Dada Estate Police Station, Osogbo.

by saharareporters, new york Jan 26, 2021

A police officer attached to the Osun State Police Command, Corporal Fawale Rauf, has been beaten to death by officials of the Department of State Services (DSS) in the state.

According to Tribune, the deceased served at the Dada Estate Police Station, Osogbo.

He was said to have quarrelled with some DSS officials who on Thursday invited him to a joint where he was beaten to a coma before being hospitalised at the Osun State Teaching Hospital, Osogbo for medical attention.

It was learnt that, during the beating, objects like rods and sticks were used on him by the beaters who left him unattended after the beating.

However, informed sources hinted that the police officer gave up the ghost on Sunday afternoon at the hospital where he was being treated.

When contacted, the Police Public Relations Officer, Mrs Yemisi Opalola, confirmed the story but declined further comments on the matter.

