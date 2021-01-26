Fire Guts Sunday Igboho's House In Ibadan

SaharaReporters gathered that his house was set ablaze on Tuesday morning.

by saharareporters, new york Jan 26, 2021

One of the houses of Chief Sunday Adeyemo, popularly called Sunday Igboho, has been set ablaze in Ibadan, Oyo State.

SaharaReporters gathered that his house was set ablaze on Tuesday morning.

A source close to Igboho who confirmed the incident to SaharaReporters on phone said two structures in his compound were razed.

He said; "I have called my boss but he didn't answer his phone. I called his Chief Security Officer and he confirmed the development to me. This is unfortunate and terrible."

Igboho had given a seven-day ultimatum to Fulani herdsmen to leave the Ibarapa area of Oyo State, blaming them for the insecurity there. 

Last week, shortly after Igboho's visit to Igangan community in the state, the house and cars of the Seriki Fulani of Igangan, Alhaji Saliu Abdulkadir, was burnt by some youths. 

The Seriki said he and his family members had to trek from Oyo State to Ogun State, taking bush paths. 

Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad
saharareporters, new york

You may also like

Read Next

Insecurity This Is Your Home – Ekiti Governor, Fayemi Assures Herdsmen In Ondo
0 Comments
22 Hours Ago
Insecurity Why Buhari, Police Can’t Arrest Me – Sunday Igboho
0 Comments
18 Hours Ago
Military Soldiers Invade IPOB Eastern Security Network’s Operational Base, Kill Five, Burn Church, Others
0 Comments
18 Hours Ago
Christianity ‘Haven't You Destroyed Me Enough?’ — Pastor's Wife Accused Of Sleeping With Apostle Suleman Attacks Husband
0 Comments
17 Hours Ago
Police Hoodlums Fired Gunshots Before Setting Igboho’s House On Fire – Police
0 Comments
3 Hours Ago
Military VIDEO: Soldiers, Operatives Of IPOB’s Eastern Security Network Clash In Orlu
0 Comments
15 Hours Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad

Trending Now

Insecurity This Is Your Home – Ekiti Governor, Fayemi Assures Herdsmen In Ondo
0 Comments
22 Hours Ago
Insecurity Why Buhari, Police Can’t Arrest Me – Sunday Igboho
0 Comments
18 Hours Ago
Military Soldiers Invade IPOB Eastern Security Network’s Operational Base, Kill Five, Burn Church, Others
0 Comments
18 Hours Ago
News Amotekun Arrests Truckload Of Herdsmen Going To Ibarapa, Recovers 25 Guns
0 Comments
3 Hours Ago
Christianity ‘Haven't You Destroyed Me Enough?’ — Pastor's Wife Accused Of Sleeping With Apostle Suleman Attacks Husband
0 Comments
17 Hours Ago
Police Hoodlums Fired Gunshots Before Setting Igboho’s House On Fire – Police
0 Comments
3 Hours Ago
Military VIDEO: Soldiers, Operatives Of IPOB’s Eastern Security Network Clash In Orlu
0 Comments
15 Hours Ago
Christianity Maybe IGP Ordered Probe Of My Ghost – Apostle Suleman Reacts To Sexual Allegation
0 Comments
17 Hours Ago
Insecurity Fulani Youths Meet In Kaduna, Warn Against Violence, Killings
0 Comments
18 Hours Ago
Insecurity Governors Ban Open Grazing In South-West After Ondo Meeting
0 Comments
17 Hours Ago
Scandal Apostle Suleman Allegedly Sleeps With Pastor’s Wife, IGP Orders Probe
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Insecurity We’ve Sold Over 10,000 Weapons To Bandits – Katsina Man, Two Sons Confess
0 Comments
16 Hours Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad