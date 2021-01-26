Fire Guts Sunday Igboho's House In Ibadan

One of the houses of Chief Sunday Adeyemo, popularly called Sunday Igboho, has been set ablaze in Ibadan, Oyo State.

SaharaReporters gathered that his house was set ablaze on Tuesday morning.

A source close to Igboho who confirmed the incident to SaharaReporters on phone said two structures in his compound were razed.

He said; "I have called my boss but he didn't answer his phone. I called his Chief Security Officer and he confirmed the development to me. This is unfortunate and terrible."

Igboho had given a seven-day ultimatum to Fulani herdsmen to leave the Ibarapa area of Oyo State, blaming them for the insecurity there.

Last week, shortly after Igboho's visit to Igangan community in the state, the house and cars of the Seriki Fulani of Igangan, Alhaji Saliu Abdulkadir, was burnt by some youths.

The Seriki said he and his family members had to trek from Oyo State to Ogun State, taking bush paths.