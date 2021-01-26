Hoodlums Fired Gunshots Before Setting Igboho’s House On Fire – Police

The Oyo State Police Command has said it received a report that the hoodlums who burnt the residence of popular Yoruba activist, Sunday Adeyemo, otherwise known as Sunday Igboho, loaded themselves in a bus and shot into the air several times.

The Police Public Relations Officer in the state, Mr Olugbenga Fadeyi, said this in a statement on Tuesday.

Fadeyi noted that the police were told that the arsonists shot around the residence located in the Soka area of Ibadan, Oyo State, several times as they put fire to the house.

He said the police had begun an investigation into the incident.

Fire Guts Sunday Igboho's House In Ibadan | Sahara Reporters

SaharaReporters gathered that his house was set ablaze on Tuesday morning.

READ MORE: https://t.co/VKO0Rw1Wb7 pic.twitter.com/kcrFUNumqm — Sahara Reporters (@SaharaReporters) January 26, 2021

The house was said to have been burnt at around 3 am on Tuesday after the power supply to the area was cut off.

The police statement read, “At about 0620 hrs of today 26/01/2021, a report was received at the Santo Police Station that some unidentified hoodlums came to Sunday Igboho’s house at Soka area of Ibadan in a Hummer bus and Micra (taxi) firing sporadically, and set the house ablaze.

“The mini sitting room got burnt in the process while the value of other properties has yet to be estimated.

“Immediately the DPO Sanyo got wind of the incident, he contacted fire service while he also went to the scene for on the spot assessment.

“The fire was eventually put out. An investigation has commenced into the incident while the police are on the trail of the hoodlums.”