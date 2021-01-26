I Lost About N50 Million To The Fire Incident At My House — Sunday Igboho

Yoruba activist and freedom fighter, Sunday Adeyemo, popularly known as Sunday Igboho, has said the value of items lost in the fire incident at his house is not less than N50 million.

SaharaReporters had earlier reported that one of the houses of Sunday Igboho was set ablaze in Ibadan, Oyo State in the early hours of Tuesday.

Speaking with newsmen, Igboho said "The worth of what was destroyed at my house cannot be less than N50 million.

“Around 3:30 am today, my younger ones residing at my old house rushed to my gate to wake me up, saying some bandits came to the house, fired gunshots, broke the gate, and set the house ablaze. The two people at the house managed to escape. By the time I got there, the bandits had escaped. So, we called firefighters to help us put out the fire.”

He alleged that some Yoruba people were in support of Fulani herdsmen, whom he had been blaming for insecurity in the South-West.

“What I find surprising is that some Yorubas are in support of the herdsmen to set my house on fire. I’m saddened by it,” he said.

When asked whom he suspected to be behind the attack, he said, “For now, I do not suspect anyone. When they knew they could fight, fire gunshots, and set a house ablaze, isn’t it where I stay that they are supposed to come? If they had come to the house where I stay, I would have had evidence for you people (journalists) because they won’t all escape.

“It’s either you meet their dead bodies or meet them with broken legs. I thank God that they applied wisdom by going to a house where they know that I don’t live and destroyed my properties and burnt them down.”

Igboho reportedly gave a seven-day ultimatum to Fulani herdsmen to leave the Ibarapa area of Oyo State, attributing the insecurity in the area to them.

On Friday, shortly after Igboho's visit to Igangan community to ascertain the compliance of the Fulani with the eviction order, the house and cars of the Seriki Fulani of Igangan, Alhaji Saliu Abdulkadir, were burnt by some youths.