New COVID-19 Strain Now In Nigeria — PTF

The Presidential Task Force on COVID-19 has said B117 strain of COVID-19 has been recorded in Nigeria.

Chairman of PTF on COVID-19 and Secretary to the Government of the Federation, Boss Mustapha, stated this during the task force briefing on Monday.

Boss Mustapha

Mustapha said four persons had been diagnosed with the B117 strain in Nigeria. Of the four persons, three are travellers from Nigeria to other places while the fourth person was discovered in-country, Punch reports.

He said, "Over the last few weeks, the PTF has been closely following the rising number of infections reported daily in Nigeria and other jurisdictions. Similarly, our scientists have been sequencing the variants of the virus.

"There have been reports of cases with the B117 variant strain, first reported in the UK, found in Nigeria. Three of these were in travellers out of Nigeria and one a resident."

Mustapha appealed to Nigerians and school proprietors to take all precautionary measures against COVID-19.

In the last seven days, he said 58,974 tests had been conducted, 11,179 cases recorded, 19.0 per cent tested positive, 62 deaths recorded, case fatality ratio starts at 0.6 per cent, and there are 23,568 active cases.

Mustapha said, "All these numbers represent increases from the previous seven days, and we are looking at taking further public health containment measures in local government areas that are considered a high burden.

"The PTF wishes to appeal strongly to all Nigerians to take responsibility and stay very safe. In this regard, I also want to remind all parents, grandparents, everyone with underlying factors, and particularly school proprietors that all precautionary measures must be taken at home and in the schools when managing the pupils and students.