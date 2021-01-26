Some Yoruba People Colluding With Fulani Herdsmen To Commit Crimes — Gani Adams

Adams said it was unfortunate and worrisome that some bad elements in the South-West were collaborating with criminal herdsmen to perpetrate evil in the region.

by SaharaReporters, New York Jan 26, 2021

The Aare Onakakanfo of Yorubaland, Iba Gani Adams, has alleged that some Yoruba people have been colluding with Fulani herdsmen to commit crimes in the South-West.

Adams, who spoke during a breakfast show on ARISE Television on Tuesday, said for insecurity to be eradicated from the region, the Western Nigeria Security Network, popularly called Amotekun, must be allowed to function effectively.

Gani Adams

Adams said it was unfortunate and worrisome that some bad elements in the South-West were collaborating with criminal herdsmen to perpetrate evil in the region.

He said, "Some people pressured me to talk about the happenings in Ibarapa (in Oyo State), Ondo State, and other areas in the South-West.

“But I am someone who does not dance to unnecessary pressure. Before I take any step, I make consultations. I have realised that on the issue of insecurity, the South-West has been infiltrated by bad elements.

“The security threat we are having in the South-West now, our people (Yoruba) constitute about 25-30 percent of the security threat.

“When some Fulani herdsmen that were arrested around Ilesha by the Oodua Peoples Congress, vigilantes and Amotekun were interrogated, we gathered that the person who prepared food for them is a Yoruba person.

“We also gathered that the person who provided information about the person to be kidnapped is a Yoruba person.

“It means we have to apply strategy to the security threat. Where is the problem coming from? Who are the evil ones among us?

“If you want to fight insecurity conventionally, the only way out is to support Amotekun.

“Amotekun should not be frustrated. With time, they will understand the terrain and know how to perfect it; but when we crucify them, it will affect Yorubaland.

“We are happy that Amotekun has been gazetted and signed into law by the South-West governors but I want to appeal to Yoruba people to allow the system to work.”

Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad
SaharaReporters, New York

You may also like

Read Next

Insecurity This Is Your Home – Ekiti Governor, Fayemi Assures Herdsmen In Ondo
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Insecurity The Journey: How President Buhari Finally Fired Service Chiefs After Five Years, Five Months
0 Comments
3 Hours Ago
CRIME Those Who Burnt My House Will Run Mad In 48 Hours – Igboho
0 Comments
4 Hours Ago
Insecurity Why Buhari, Police Can’t Arrest Me – Sunday Igboho
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Insecurity What Tinubu Told Me At His Bourdillon Residence – Sunday Igboho
0 Comments
1 Hour Ago
Insecurity We’ve Sold Over 10,000 Weapons To Bandits – Katsina Man, Two Sons Confess
0 Comments
22 Hours Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad

Trending Now

Insecurity This Is Your Home – Ekiti Governor, Fayemi Assures Herdsmen In Ondo
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Insecurity The Journey: How President Buhari Finally Fired Service Chiefs After Five Years, Five Months
0 Comments
3 Hours Ago
CRIME Those Who Burnt My House Will Run Mad In 48 Hours – Igboho
0 Comments
4 Hours Ago
Politics We Know Those Who Burnt Igboho's House — Media Aide
0 Comments
7 Hours Ago
News Amotekun Arrests Truckload Of Herdsmen Going To Ibarapa, Recovers 25 Guns
0 Comments
9 Hours Ago
News Burnt Igboho's Residence: We Thought War Had Started —Resident
0 Comments
7 Hours Ago
Insecurity Why Buhari, Police Can’t Arrest Me – Sunday Igboho
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Christianity ‘Haven't You Destroyed Me Enough?’ — Pastor's Wife Accused Of Sleeping With Apostle Suleman Attacks Husband
0 Comments
23 Hours Ago
Insecurity What Tinubu Told Me At His Bourdillon Residence – Sunday Igboho
0 Comments
1 Hour Ago
Military Meet President Buhari's Newly Appointed Service Chiefs
0 Comments
52 Minutes Ago
Police Hoodlums Fired Gunshots Before Setting Igboho’s House On Fire – Police
0 Comments
9 Hours Ago
Politics Nigeria's Lands Don’t Belong To Fulani, Embrace Dialogue – PDP BOT Chair Tells Miyetti Allah
0 Comments
8 Hours Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad