Some Yoruba People Colluding With Fulani Herdsmen To Commit Crimes — Gani Adams

The Aare Onakakanfo of Yorubaland, Iba Gani Adams, has alleged that some Yoruba people have been colluding with Fulani herdsmen to commit crimes in the South-West.

Adams, who spoke during a breakfast show on ARISE Television on Tuesday, said for insecurity to be eradicated from the region, the Western Nigeria Security Network, popularly called Amotekun, must be allowed to function effectively.

Gani Adams

Adams said it was unfortunate and worrisome that some bad elements in the South-West were collaborating with criminal herdsmen to perpetrate evil in the region.

He said, "Some people pressured me to talk about the happenings in Ibarapa (in Oyo State), Ondo State, and other areas in the South-West.

“But I am someone who does not dance to unnecessary pressure. Before I take any step, I make consultations. I have realised that on the issue of insecurity, the South-West has been infiltrated by bad elements.

“The security threat we are having in the South-West now, our people (Yoruba) constitute about 25-30 percent of the security threat.

“When some Fulani herdsmen that were arrested around Ilesha by the Oodua Peoples Congress, vigilantes and Amotekun were interrogated, we gathered that the person who prepared food for them is a Yoruba person.

“We also gathered that the person who provided information about the person to be kidnapped is a Yoruba person.

“It means we have to apply strategy to the security threat. Where is the problem coming from? Who are the evil ones among us?

“If you want to fight insecurity conventionally, the only way out is to support Amotekun.

“Amotekun should not be frustrated. With time, they will understand the terrain and know how to perfect it; but when we crucify them, it will affect Yorubaland.

“We are happy that Amotekun has been gazetted and signed into law by the South-West governors but I want to appeal to Yoruba people to allow the system to work.”