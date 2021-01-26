Sue For Peace Between Governor Makinde, Igboho, Oyo OPC Tells Traditional Rulers

The Oyo State chapter of the Oodua Peoples Congress (OPC) has called on traditional rulers in Yorubaland to settle the rift between the governor of the state, Seyi Makinde and freedom fighter, Sunday Adeyemo.

Adeyemo, popularly known as Sunday Igboho, has been in the news recently over a seven-day ultimatum he gave to Fulani herdsmen to leave the Ibarapa/Igangan area of Oyo State.

Seyi Makinde

There have also been calls for his arrest since his visit to Ibarapa last Friday after which the house and cars belonging to the Seriki Fulani of Igangan, Alhaji Saliu Abdulkadir, were burnt.

Speaking on Tuesday, the state Chairman of the OPC, Rotimi Olumo, described Igboho as an invaluable future material, not only to the state, but to Nigeria as a whole.

According to him, there is an urgent need to sue for peace between Makinde and Igboho at a time like this when the Yoruba nation is faced with security challenges posed by suspected Fulani herdsmen.

He said that the menace being caused by some unscrupulous Fulani people bent on brigandage, kidnappings and killings should be a cause for concern for everyone.

Olumo noted that arresting Igboho now or intimidating him may be counter-productive, as it is not the solution to the issue at hand.

The group commended the Aare Onakankafo of Yorubaland, Gani Adams, who also doubles as the overall chieftain of OPC in Nigeria, for supporting the recent actions of Igboho.

Olumo said: “The visit of Sunday Igboho to Igangan was a step in the right direction and should not be used to cause any rift between (Governor Seyi) Makinde and Igboho."

“Sunday Igboho has really done a good work which is to ensure that there is peace in Oyo State.

“Our traditional rulers must come out in clear terms against the negative acts of the Fulani and not allow them to prevail over us.”

Olumo, however, condemned the razing of Igboho’s house at Soka area of Ibadan by some suspected hoodlums.

He called on the concerned authorities to ensure that the perpetrators are all brought to justice.