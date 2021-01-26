Those Who Burnt My House Will Run Mad In 48 Hours – Igboho

A popular Yoruba activist, Chief Sunday Adeyemo, more commonly called Sunday Igboho, has threatened that those who burnt his house in the Soka area of Ibadan, Oyo State, would run mad in 48 hours.

Igboho noted that the attackers thought he would be at home when they burnt his house around 3am on Tuesday, but missed him.

The arsonists, on arrival at Igboho’s residence at Soka, reportedly fired gunshots indiscriminately before setting it ablaze.

This happened just five days after Igboho made good his promise that he would ensure no Fulani herders remained in Ibarapa.

A source close to Igboho said the arsonists stormed his old house around 3am, thinking he was around.

On his Twitter handle, Igboho wrote, "This happened at about 1 am today. They thought I was still in the house. I am safe and sound, my people. You can't kill a breeze. In 48 hours, the attacker would be revealed and would run mad. I have spoken."

Confirming the incident, the Oyo State Police Command through its Police Public Relations Officer, CSP Gbenga Fadeyi, said, “At about 0620 hours of today 26/01/2021, a report was received at Sanyo Police Station that some unidentified hoodlums came to Sunday Igboho’s house at Soka area of Ibadan in a Hummer bus and Micra car, firing sporadically and setting the house ablaze.

“The mini sitting room got burnt in the process while the number of other properties (destroyed) has yet to be estimated.”

"Immediately the DPO Sanyo got wind of the incident, he contacted the fire service while he also went to the scene for on-the-spot assessment.

“The fire was eventually put out. An investigation has commenced into the incident while the police are on the trail of the hoodlums.”

Many sympathisers thronged the scene, hurling abuse at the arsonists.

The Ibarapa-born activist has been in the news since last week when he gave Fulani herdsmen in the Ibarapa area of the state seven days to leave, blaming them for the worsening cases of kidnapping and killing in the state.

He also accused the Seriki Fulani of Igangan community in Ibarapa, Alhaji Saliu Abdulkadir, of colluding with the suspected killer herdsmen and taking shares from the ransoms they get from families of their abducted victims.

Some days after he gave the ultimatum, the residence and cars of the Seriki Fulani were burnt and the Fulani leader and his family had to flee for their lives.

The police in Oyo State had said Igboho was however instrumental to the violence which occurred last week in Igangan.