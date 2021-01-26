Those Who Burnt My House Will Run Mad In 48 Hours – Igboho

The arsonists, on arrival at Igboho’s residence at Soka, reportedly fired gunshots indiscriminately before setting it ablaze.

by SaharaReporters, New York Jan 26, 2021

A popular Yoruba activist, Chief Sunday Adeyemo, more commonly called Sunday Igboho, has threatened that those who burnt his house in the Soka area of Ibadan, Oyo State, would run mad in 48 hours. 

Igboho noted that the attackers thought he would be at home when they burnt his house around 3am on Tuesday, but missed him.

The arsonists, on arrival at Igboho’s residence at Soka, reportedly fired gunshots indiscriminately before setting it ablaze.

This happened just five days after Igboho made good his promise that he would ensure no Fulani herders remained in Ibarapa.

A source close to Igboho said the arsonists stormed his old house around 3am, thinking he was around.

On his Twitter handle, Igboho wrote, “This happened at about 1 am today. They thought I was still in the house. I am safe and sound, my people. You can’t kill a breeze. In 48 hours, the attacker would be revealed and would run mad. I have spoken."  See Also Politics We Know Those Who Burnt Igboho's House — Media Aide 0 Comments 7 Hours Ago

Confirming the incident, the Oyo State Police Command through its Police Public Relations Officer, CSP Gbenga Fadeyi, said, “At about 0620 hours of today 26/01/2021, a report was received at Sanyo Police Station that some unidentified hoodlums came to Sunday Igboho’s house at Soka area of Ibadan in a Hummer bus and Micra car, firing sporadically and setting the house ablaze. 

“The mini sitting room got burnt in the process while the number of other properties (destroyed) has yet to be estimated.” 

"Immediately the DPO Sanyo got wind of the incident, he contacted the fire service while he also went to the scene for on-the-spot assessment.

“The fire was eventually put out. An investigation has commenced into the incident while the police are on the trail of the hoodlums.”

Many sympathisers thronged the scene, hurling abuse at the arsonists. See Also #NigeriaDecides Burnt Igboho's Residence: We Thought War Had Started —Resident 0 Comments 7 Hours Ago

The Ibarapa-born activist has been in the news since last week when he gave Fulani herdsmen in the Ibarapa area of the state seven days to leave, blaming them for the worsening cases of kidnapping and killing in the state. 

He also accused the Seriki Fulani of Igangan community in Ibarapa, Alhaji Saliu Abdulkadir, of colluding with the suspected killer herdsmen and taking shares from the ransoms they get from families of their abducted victims. 

Some days after he gave the ultimatum, the residence and cars of the Seriki Fulani were burnt and the Fulani leader and his family had to flee for their lives.

The police in Oyo State had said Igboho was however instrumental to the violence which occurred last week in Igangan. 

Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad
SaharaReporters, New York

You may also like

Read Next

Insecurity This Is Your Home – Ekiti Governor, Fayemi Assures Herdsmen In Ondo
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Insecurity The Journey: How President Buhari Finally Fired Service Chiefs After Five Years, Five Months
0 Comments
3 Hours Ago
Insecurity Why Buhari, Police Can’t Arrest Me – Sunday Igboho
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Insecurity What Tinubu Told Me At His Bourdillon Residence – Sunday Igboho
0 Comments
1 Hour Ago
Insecurity We’ve Sold Over 10,000 Weapons To Bandits – Katsina Man, Two Sons Confess
0 Comments
22 Hours Ago
Insecurity I Lost About N50 Million To The Fire Incident At My House — Sunday Igboho
0 Comments
3 Hours Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad

Trending Now

Insecurity This Is Your Home – Ekiti Governor, Fayemi Assures Herdsmen In Ondo
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Insecurity The Journey: How President Buhari Finally Fired Service Chiefs After Five Years, Five Months
0 Comments
3 Hours Ago
Politics We Know Those Who Burnt Igboho's House — Media Aide
0 Comments
7 Hours Ago
News Amotekun Arrests Truckload Of Herdsmen Going To Ibarapa, Recovers 25 Guns
0 Comments
9 Hours Ago
News Burnt Igboho's Residence: We Thought War Had Started —Resident
0 Comments
7 Hours Ago
Insecurity Why Buhari, Police Can’t Arrest Me – Sunday Igboho
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Christianity ‘Haven't You Destroyed Me Enough?’ — Pastor's Wife Accused Of Sleeping With Apostle Suleman Attacks Husband
0 Comments
23 Hours Ago
Insecurity What Tinubu Told Me At His Bourdillon Residence – Sunday Igboho
0 Comments
1 Hour Ago
Military Meet President Buhari's Newly Appointed Service Chiefs
0 Comments
55 Minutes Ago
Police Hoodlums Fired Gunshots Before Setting Igboho’s House On Fire – Police
0 Comments
9 Hours Ago
Politics Nigeria's Lands Don’t Belong To Fulani, Embrace Dialogue – PDP BOT Chair Tells Miyetti Allah
0 Comments
8 Hours Ago
Military VIDEO: Soldiers, Operatives Of IPOB’s Eastern Security Network Clash In Orlu
0 Comments
21 Hours Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad