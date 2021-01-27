79-year-old Man Slams N100m Suit Against His Lawyer For Exposing Will

He also urged the court to order the defendant to return the file copy of the will in his possession, saying the will has been revoked.

by Saharareporters, New York Jan 27, 2021

A 79-year-old man, Chief Gaskin Egede Sobrasuaipiki, has dragged his lawyer, Prince Gbogboade Akintoye, to court for allegedly disclosing the content of his will without his consent.

In the suit marked PHC/2518/CS/2020 filed before a High Court sitting in Port Harcourt, Rivers State, Sobrasuaipiki demanded the sum of N100 million as general damages for Akintoye’s alleged indiscretion and unprofessionalism as well as for the trauma he had suffered as a result of the poor handling of his will.

When the matter came up on Wednesday, the presiding judge, Justice Okogbule Gbasam, adjourned hearing on the case to February 10, 2021.

Speaking with journalists outside the courtroom, counsel for the claimant, Erasmus Dike, expressed optimism that the court would give them justice.

He said, “My client came to court against a lawyer, Prince Akintoye. His claim is that the will he prepared for him was exposed. That is why we are in court.

“We are pressing for damages to the tune of N100 million for his negligence in exposing the will.”

