Anambra Man Goes Berserk, Kills Wife, Daughter

A 28-year-old man, Obijofa Chukwuemeka, in Ofufe Nza village, Ekwusigo Local Government Area of Anambra State, has reportedly killed his wife and their four-year-old daughter.

The State Police Public Relations Officer, Haruna Mohammed, disclosed this in a statement on Wednesday.

Haruna said Obijofa went berserk and attacked his wife, Chisom Chukwuemeka, and daughter, Amanda, with a shovel.

It was learnt that he hit them in the head with the shovel.

He said police detectives visited the scene and rushed the victims to a hospital in Ozubulu for medical attention where the doctors on duty certified them dead.

Haruna added that the suspect equally injured a vigilante who tried to rescue the victims.

He said the wounded vigilante was responding to treatment while the bodies of the victims had been deposited at the hospital's morgue for autopsy.

“The Commissioner of Police, CP John B.Abang, has directed the DPO to transfer the case to State CID, Awka, for discreet investigation to unravel the actual cause of the incident,” he said