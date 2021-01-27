Police Rescue Five Newborn Babies From Human Trafficking Gang In Anambra

In a statement on Tuesday, the command's spokesman, Haruna Mohammed, said the officers had acted on a tip-off that teenage girls were being impregnated and the babies were sold by human traffickers.

by SaharaReporters, New York Jan 27, 2021

The Anambra State police command has uncovered a child trafficking syndicate in the Idemili South Local Government Area of the state.

In a statement on Tuesday, the command's spokesman, Haruna Mohammed, said the officers had acted on a tip-off that teenage girls were being impregnated and the babies were sold by human traffickers.

According to him, five newborn babies and three other children were rescued when the police raided the location of the syndicate. 

The statement partly read, "On Tuesday, January 26 at about 7am, police operatives attached to the SIB and Area Command, Oraifite and coordinated by the Area Commander, ACP Afolabi Wilfred, raided the house of one Melvina Uju Uba, located opposite Nnamdi Azikiwe Orthopedic Teaching Hospital, Oba in Idemili South LGA of Anambra State, and arrested 10 persons identified as Edna Nnadi, 37, Ujunwa Nweke, 25, Izuchukwu Uba, 24, Chinaza Ibeh, 19, Peace Okon Effiong, 25, Gift Collins, 20, Chimkaso Kingsley, 25, Happiness Monday, 18, Chioma Okonkwo, 25, and, Uchechukwu Nwankwo, 18.

"The place was raided following credible information that teenage girls were being impregnated and the babies were sold by human traffickers. During the operation, five newborn babies and three other children were rescued."

Mohammed added that the rescued children will be handed over to the Ministry of Social Welfare, Children and Women Affairs for proper care, while efforts are being made to apprehend other accomplices in order to bring them to justice.

Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad
SaharaReporters, New York

You may also like

Read Next

CRIME Those Who Burnt My House Will Run Mad In 48 Hours – Igboho
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Police Unmarried Policewoman Sacked For Getting Pregnant In Ekiti
0 Comments
23 Hours Ago
Police Police Delaying Payment Of Dad’s Death Benefit Since 2003 Despite 30 Years Of Service – Son
0 Comments
5 Hours Ago
Military How Govt, Army Ignored Petition Against Soldiers Who Flogged Our People For Protesting Farms' Destruction By Fulani Herdsmen — Ogun Monarch
0 Comments
2 Hours Ago
CRIME Court Admits More Evidence In Naira Marley's Fraud Trial
0 Comments
3 Hours Ago
Police Anambra Man Goes Berserk, Kills Wife, Daughter
0 Comments
2 Hours Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad

Trending Now

CRIME Those Who Burnt My House Will Run Mad In 48 Hours – Igboho
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Insecurity What Tinubu Told Me At His Bourdillon Residence – Sunday Igboho
0 Comments
23 Hours Ago
Military Meet President Buhari's Newly Appointed Service Chiefs
0 Comments
22 Hours Ago
News Nollywood Actor Ernest Asuzu Is Dead
0 Comments
9 Hours Ago
Military Jubilation, Dancing In Military Barracks Over Sacking Of Buratai, Others
0 Comments
7 Hours Ago
Insecurity Fulani Herdsmen Storm Ekiti Forest Reserve, Destroy Multi-million Naira Maize Farm
0 Comments
21 Hours Ago
Insecurity This Is Your Home – Ekiti Governor, Fayemi Assures Herdsmen In Ondo
0 Comments
2 Days Ago
Insecurity The Journey: How President Buhari Finally Fired Service Chiefs After Five Years, Five Months
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Politics Service Chiefs: Nwodo Knocks Buhari For Not Appointing An Igbo
0 Comments
10 Hours Ago
Politics Buhari Decided To Replace Service Chiefs, Rejig System – Femi Adesina Contradicts President, Self On Buratai, Others
0 Comments
8 Hours Ago
Insecurity My Kidnappers Sold Me To Another Set Of Abductors – Edo Immigration Spokesperson Narrates After Regaining Freedom
0 Comments
3 Hours Ago
Insecurity How Fulani Herdsmen Killed My Farm Guard, Took Away His Heart, Rifle – Olu Falae
0 Comments
3 Hours Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad