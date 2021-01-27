Police Rescue Five Newborn Babies From Human Trafficking Gang In Anambra

The Anambra State police command has uncovered a child trafficking syndicate in the Idemili South Local Government Area of the state.

In a statement on Tuesday, the command's spokesman, Haruna Mohammed, said the officers had acted on a tip-off that teenage girls were being impregnated and the babies were sold by human traffickers.

According to him, five newborn babies and three other children were rescued when the police raided the location of the syndicate.

The statement partly read, "On Tuesday, January 26 at about 7am, police operatives attached to the SIB and Area Command, Oraifite and coordinated by the Area Commander, ACP Afolabi Wilfred, raided the house of one Melvina Uju Uba, located opposite Nnamdi Azikiwe Orthopedic Teaching Hospital, Oba in Idemili South LGA of Anambra State, and arrested 10 persons identified as Edna Nnadi, 37, Ujunwa Nweke, 25, Izuchukwu Uba, 24, Chinaza Ibeh, 19, Peace Okon Effiong, 25, Gift Collins, 20, Chimkaso Kingsley, 25, Happiness Monday, 18, Chioma Okonkwo, 25, and, Uchechukwu Nwankwo, 18.

"The place was raided following credible information that teenage girls were being impregnated and the babies were sold by human traffickers. During the operation, five newborn babies and three other children were rescued."

Mohammed added that the rescued children will be handed over to the Ministry of Social Welfare, Children and Women Affairs for proper care, while efforts are being made to apprehend other accomplices in order to bring them to justice.