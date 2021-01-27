Scores Of Shops Destroyed As Fire Guts Trailer Park In Ibadan

“The fire started from one of the dilapidated shops and spread to other shops. We cannot determine the number of shops that were gutted by fire."

by Saharareporters, New York Jan 27, 2021

Several shops have been razed in a fire incident at a trailer park in Akinyele community in Ibadan, Oyo State. 

It was gathered that the incident happened around 4am on Wednesday.

The Director of Operations, Oyo State Fire and Safety Services, Adeleke Ismail, said, “Our men attended to the fire incident in record time after being alerted. Our people were called and we responded.

“The fire started from one of the dilapidated shops and spread to other shops. We cannot determine the number of shops that were gutted by fire. Only the containers and structures built with iron or blocks can be counted.

“We cannot assess the affected items. They were dealing with eatable items and materials such as electronics and wears. As you know, it is a place where trailers park and commercial vehicles also load. There are food vendors and there are brothels there.”

Speaking with journalists in Ibadan, Fagbemi Segun, media aide to the Caretaker Chairman of Akinyele Local Government Area, Taoreed Adedigba, said, “Early this morning, the chairman received a distress call about a fire incident at the trailer park of Akinyele Local Government Area.

“The total number of shops that were razed by fire has yet to be known but we learnt that the fire outbreak started around 4am this morning. For now, nobody can ascertain the source of the fire.

“The chairman immediately rushed to the point of the incident to assess the situation after contacting all the necessary security personnel, including the fire service, the police and the Amotekun corps.”

Items reportedly destroyed in the inferno include food and provision, household wares, spare parts, kegs of diesel and other articles of trade.

Saharareporters, New York

