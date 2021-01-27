VIDEO: Jubilation In Military Barracks Over Sack Of Buratai, Others

by SaharaTV Jan 27, 2021

Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad
SaharaTV

You may also like

Read Next

Military Meet President Buhari's Newly Appointed Service Chiefs
0 Comments
22 Hours Ago
Military Jubilation, Dancing In Military Barracks Over Sacking Of Buratai, Others
0 Comments
7 Hours Ago
VIDEO NEWS Yahaya Bello’s Standard: Inside The Deplorable State Of Kogi State Government Cottage Hospital
0 Comments
8 Hours Ago
Military How Govt, Army Ignored Petition Against Soldiers Who Flogged Our People For Protesting Farms' Destruction By Fulani Herdsmen — Ogun Monarch
0 Comments
2 Hours Ago
VIDEO NEWS VIDEO: One Dead, Scores Injured As Police, Shiites Clash Again In Abuja
0 Comments
9 Hours Ago
VIDEO NEWS Herdsmen Attacks: ”We Will Not Run For Anybody On Our Land” - Odumakin
0 Comments
9 Hours Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad

Trending Now

CRIME Those Who Burnt My House Will Run Mad In 48 Hours – Igboho
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Insecurity What Tinubu Told Me At His Bourdillon Residence – Sunday Igboho
0 Comments
23 Hours Ago
Military Meet President Buhari's Newly Appointed Service Chiefs
0 Comments
22 Hours Ago
News Nollywood Actor Ernest Asuzu Is Dead
0 Comments
9 Hours Ago
Military Jubilation, Dancing In Military Barracks Over Sacking Of Buratai, Others
0 Comments
7 Hours Ago
Insecurity Fulani Herdsmen Storm Ekiti Forest Reserve, Destroy Multi-million Naira Maize Farm
0 Comments
21 Hours Ago
Insecurity This Is Your Home – Ekiti Governor, Fayemi Assures Herdsmen In Ondo
0 Comments
2 Days Ago
Insecurity The Journey: How President Buhari Finally Fired Service Chiefs After Five Years, Five Months
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Politics Service Chiefs: Nwodo Knocks Buhari For Not Appointing An Igbo
0 Comments
10 Hours Ago
Politics Buhari Decided To Replace Service Chiefs, Rejig System – Femi Adesina Contradicts President, Self On Buratai, Others
0 Comments
8 Hours Ago
Insecurity My Kidnappers Sold Me To Another Set Of Abductors – Edo Immigration Spokesperson Narrates After Regaining Freedom
0 Comments
3 Hours Ago
Insecurity How Fulani Herdsmen Killed My Farm Guard, Took Away His Heart, Rifle – Olu Falae
0 Comments
3 Hours Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad