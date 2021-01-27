Why I Respect And Admire Hausa People Immensely – Nnamdi Kanu

The leader of the Indigenous People of Biafra, Nnamdi Kanu, has expressed his love for Hausa people but noted that he could not say the same for the Fulani people.

Kanu described the Hausa as a good, civilised people of the country, but said Fulani people have been hiding under the combination of Hausa-Fulani to dodge the wrath of the people whenever they perpetrate evil.

He said this in a statement made available to SaharaReporters on Wednesday through IPOB media and publicity secretary, Emma Powerful.

Kanu further said that the Igbo people in Enugu have elected a Hausa man as their Mayor twice to show that IPOB’s fight was not against the Hausa.

“No wonder they hastily resorted to mouthing their usual nonsensical Hausa-Fulani overnight. Since 2015, all we have been hearing is Fulani this, Fulani that, but due to the heat coming from God's chosen Children of Light (IPOB), they have resorted to their usual deceptive Hausa-Fulani combo in the hope of hiding under the usually civil and well-behaved Hausa to evade the wrath of the people.

“I wish to place it on record and for their (Fulani Janjaweed) information, that we Biafrans have nothing against Hausa people. Hausas are people I respect and admire immensely. Hausa in the main are good people. That was why we Biafrans elected a Hausa man twice to be our Mayor in Enugu, yes, twice. They won't tell you that, would they?

“The problem of Nigeria is Fulani Janjaweedism with their conquistadorial mentality. The only thing standing between this Sahelian monstrosity called Fulani herdsmen and their total conquest of Nigeria is the Great IPOB."

He identified the proscribed IPOB as the only group that the Fulani are afraid of in the country, saying, “Again, listen to this man very carefully to confirm that only IPOB is the saviour of indigenous populations in Nigeria and that is why IPOB is the only entity these Janjaweed caliphatarians are afraid of.”