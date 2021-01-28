42-year-old Man In Court For Allegedly Killing Mother Over Share Of Land Money In Adamawa

A 42-year-old man, Clement Tumba, from Dilchim village in the Michika Local Government Area of Adamawa State has been arraigned for allegedly killing his mother by strangling her.

Tumba, a father of five, allegedly killed his aged mother, Regina Daniel, by strangling her with a rope tied round her neck.

File photo used to illustrate story.

He claimed he was provoked to take his mother's life because she deprived him of his share of the money realised from a piece of land the family had sold.

The accused was arraigned before Justice Helen N. Hammanjoda in a High Court for alleged culpable homicide, which is punishable by death as it is contrary to section 221 (b) of the state penal code.

The man told the court in his confessional statement that he met his mother seated in their house around 12 midnight when he came back from a joint.

He said he told her to go into her room and sleep.

He said, "When I told her to enter her room and sleep, she started advising me not to continue to fight with my sister, and I instantly became angry about what she was telling me, so I picked up a rope and strangled her with it.

"I was actually provoked because I was denied my share of the money made from the family land which was sold sometime ago.

"My mother sided with my other siblings to deprive me of my share of the money," he said.

He disclosed that while strangling his mother, his neighbour, Barnabas Tumba, heard her screaming.

According to him, when his neighbour came in to rescue the old woman, he pulled a knife on him and threatened to stab him. The neighbour was forced to leave.

He further disclosed that his neighbour later invited some vigilantes who came and apprehended him when they saw his mother's lifeless body on the ground.

Justice Helen, therefore, adjourned the case to February 24, 2021 for continuation of trial.

M. B. Rufai appeared for the prosecution while Mohammed Abubakar from the Legal Aid Council of Nigeria appeared for the defendant.