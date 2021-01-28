Bandits Attack Zamfara Speaker's Town, Kill Two

Two people have been killed at Magarya community in the Zurmi Local Government Area of Zamfara State after suspected bandits attacked the town on Tuesday.

Magarya is the hometown of the Speaker of the state’s House of Assembly, Nasiru Muazu Magarya.

SaharaReporters gathered that when the armed men invaded the town, they opened fire on residents, killing two people and vandalising buildings and other things in the community.

Over 100 cows were also said to be rustled while food stores were torched.

The development comes barely a week after the Speaker appealed to President Muhammadu Buhari for adequate support to tackle the insecurity bedevilling the state.

The Speaker had earlier rejected the peace deal initiated by the state governor.

Zamfara, like many other states in the North, has witnessed sporadic attacks by bandits and kidnappers which have claimed the lives of many.

Just last Wednesday, gunmen suspected to be bandits killed 37 people in Dutsin Gari village, Kanoma district in the Maru Local Government Area of the state.

Residents told SaharaReporters that the armed men arrived at Dutsin Gari on motorbikes after blocking the community’s entry and exit points before unleashing terror on the defenceless residents.

The bandits also rustled several cows belonging to the villagers.

A resident of the community said about 37 bodies were recovered after the attack, with many others still missing.

Over the months, suspected bandits have continually attacked Zamfara communities, killing scores and abducting people for ransoms despite a peace agreement with the state government.

About 15 brand new Hilux vehicles and millions of naira were given to leaders of different 'repentant' bandit groups by Governor Bello Muhammad Matawalle as part of the agreement, a senior military officer told SaharaReporters.

He said the gunmen were carrying out attacks with some of the vehicles given to them by Matawalle.

A committee set up to investigate the menace of armed banditry in the region, headed by Mohammed Abubakar, a former Inspector General of Police, reported that in Zamfara State between June 2011 and May 2019, 4,983 women were widowed; 25,050 children were orphaned; and more than 190,000 people were displaced as a result of armed banditry.