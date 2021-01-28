Bandits Kill Four In Fresh Attacks On Kaduna Communities

by SaharaReporters, New York Jan 28, 2021

At least four persons have been killed after bandits attacked communities in the Igabi and Kajuru local government areas of Kaduna State.

SaharaReporters gathered that the bandits invaded the communities, killing four residents as the state governor, Nasir El-Rufai, sent condolences to the families of the slain indigenes.

The casualties were confirmed in a report contained in the second Kaduna State government's security update on Thursday, January 28, by security agencies.

The report stated that the bandits attacked Nasarawa Kalgo community on the outskirts of Jaji, a military base in Rigachikun district in the Igabi LGA.

According to the report issued and signed by Commissioner, Ministry of Internal Security And Home Affairs, Mr Samuel Aruwan, the government confirmed that dozens of bandits stormed the villages and killed one resident, Harrisu Ibrahim.

The statement made available to our correspondent on Thursday evening stressed that “similarly, bandits attacked the Kujama area of Chikun LGA and were repelled by local vigilantes.

“However, as they retreated to their hideouts, the bandits attacked Janwuriya village in Kajuru LGA and killed two brothers; Nuhu Ishaya and Yakubu Ishaya.”

The government noted that in another incident, the bandits, according to the release, invaded Maraban Kajuru, also in Kajuru LGA and killed one resident, Samiru Na Ya'u.

The state governor, Nasir El-Rufai, expressed his displeasure with the situation and prayed for the repose of the souls of the slain residents, while sending his condolences to their families.

He also tasked security agencies to conduct diligent investigations into the incidents.

“Patrols are set to be sustained in these locations,” it stated.

