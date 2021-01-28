Delta Assembly Majority Leader, Tim Owhefere Dies Of Suspected COVID-19 Complications

Owhefere, a lawyer by training, had been sick for the past two weeks and was placed on oxygen.

by Saharareporters, New York Jan 28, 2021

The Majority Leader of the Delta State House of Assembly, Tim Oghenekome Owhefere, is dead.

Owhefere, 58, was a member of the Peoples Democratic Party representing Isoko North constituency. He was said to have died as a result of suspected COVID-19 complications.

The fourth-term lawmaker, SaharaReporters gathered, died on Wednesday at about 11:50 pm at the Federal Medical Centre, (FMC), Asaba, the Delta State capital.

Our correspondent reliably gathered that Owhefere, a lawyer by training, had been sick for the past two weeks and was placed on oxygen.

A colleague of Owhefere, who pleaded anonymity, confirmed the story to our correspondent. He disclosed that the late majority leader could not attend the plenaries with his colleagues after the Christmas and New Year break.

"When the illness became complicated, he was hospitalised in a private hospital in Asaba and placed on oxygen, because of some breathing difficulties. He was later transferred to the Federal Medical Centre, (FMC), Asaba, on Wednesday where he gave up the ghost almost midnight.

"I was in the Assembly with Hon. Tim Owhefere in the last assembly. He was a pillar to the house with his robust legislative contributions. Tim was a genius in lawmaking; a perfect and lively gentleman with a good heart. He will be greatly missed by all. We wish his soul eternal rest in Jesus name, amen."

