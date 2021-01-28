EXCLUSIVE: Boko Haram Terrorists Invade Bassa Communities In Niger, Abduct 50 Residents

Residents stated that during the deadly invasion, a yet-to-be-ascertained number of persons were also killed as the people continued to live in fear.

by Saharareporters, New York Jan 28, 2021

There has been tension in Bassa, Kukoki communities in the Shiroro Local Government Area of Niger State after Boko Haram terrorists invaded the areas, abducting no fewer than 50 residents.

SaharaReporters gathered that the terrorists, working together with bandits, attacked the areas in large numbers on Wednesday and early on Thursday, from Bassa, Kukoki communities up to Palalli in Gurmana Ward of the same Shiroro LGA.

SaharaReporters was told that last Tuesday, the bandits and terrorists also in “broad daylight attacked Kokki in Gurmana Ward, Magami in Manta Ward and Maguga, Marenje and other adjoining villages using 10 motorcycles,” abducted several persons and killed a few others.

A source said, “Bassa is under siege. Terrorists in their large numbers in the early hours of today, Thursday, stormed our town and unleashed mayhem on unsuspecting and defenceless locals.

“During the deadly invasion, the criminals carried out armed robbery and kidnapping of an uncertain number of people but there is strong indication that the kidnapped victims are not less than 50 persons.

“Just day before yesterday, Palalli in Gurmana ward of Shiroro Local Government Area and Rumache, Masuku and other adjoining villages in Bassa and Kukoki wards of the same LGA were attacked and sadly, casualties and losses were recorded.”

Another source noted that the nefarious activities of criminals had become the order of the day and the residents were in dire need of security agencies.

“Last Tuesday to be precise, many villages were invaded. On this fateful day and in broad daylight, Kokki in Gurmana Ward, Magami in Manta Ward and Maguga, Marenje and other adjoining villages were attacked, motorcycles among other belongings were criminally confiscated from victims. Deaths were also recorded.

“At the moment, virtually all communities and villages from Lakpma axis of Shiroro LGA have been sacked, while the affected locals continue to live at the mercy of dreaded terrorists. We are hopeless as nefarious activities of criminals have become the order of the day. Therefore, we are in dire need of help,” he said.

Saharareporters, New York

