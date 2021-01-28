How ‘My God’ Killed UNILAG Lecturer Who Demanded Sex From My Daughter–-Pastor Wale Oke

The founder and Presiding Bishop of Christ Life Church Worldwide, Francis Wale Oke, has claimed that God killed a lecturer of the University of Lagos (UNILAG) who repeatedly failed one of his daughters because he was bent on sleeping with her.

In a trending video seen by SaharaReporters, Oke, who is also the President of the Sword of the Spirit Ministries and Chancellor of the Precious Cornerstone University, Ibadan, Oyo State, alleged that the late UNILAG Head of Department failed the lady for two years because she did not allow him to have sex with her.

He added that he prayed against the lecturer and God killed him in an accident on the Lagos-Ibadan Expressway.

He said, “One of my daughters was being harassed – it was the University of Lagos. The lecturer was on her. He demanded to sleep with her before she would pass the course – a man old enough to be her father, very wicked evil man. And the girl said ‘I’m a child of God, I’m born-again’. He said ‘You! How many of you that I have dealt with! Okay, stay there. You won’t leave my department. I will make sure you fail that course,’ and the course is compulsory. If you don’t pass, you can’t move on.

“She failed the first time, not that she failed, he failed her. She just grumbled. She tried to pray, fast, nothing changed. She failed the second time. And by the rule of the department, she would have to withdraw.

“So, she came to see me. I was very angry. I have a daughter, how can one filthy old man, because he is a lecturer, want to sleep with my daughter? I would forget that I’m anointed; I would cut off your head. Evil, wickedness. When she was talking to me, she was crying. I stood on my feet and when I stand on my feet like that, be careful. I didn’t wait to pray for her. I said, ‘O God, judge this matter.’ Don’t let a prophet pray against you. It's dangerous.

“I had tears in my eyes. Two years of her life had been wasted and the man still insisted: ‘Whatever department you go, I would pursue you there, I must sleep with you.’ ‘O God, judge this matter.’ Two weeks after, that evil man with another girl he had been sleeping with, they were travelling to Lagos – true story. Along the Lagos-Ibadan Expressway, they had an accident and the two of them died. My God killed him. ‘O God, judge this matter.’ When they were going to appoint another head of department to replace this evil man, they appointed a Redeemed Christian Church of God pastor.”