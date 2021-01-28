I lost Seven Men, N500m When My House Was Invaded — Seriki Fulani Of Igangan

The Seriki Fulani of Igangan in the Ibarapa Local Government Area of Oyo State, Saliu Abdulkadir, has alleged that seven men were killed during the invasion of his house last Friday.

He also claimed that property valued at N500 million was lost to the invasion and arson.

Speaking with journalists on Thursday, the displaced Seriki denied complicity in the kidnapping incidents in the area, especially the killing of an Harvard University-trained indigene, Dr Fatai Aborode, who was gruesomely murdered by suspected herdsmen.

He said the allegations were concocted by Yoruba freedom fighter, Sunday Adeyemo (Igboho), with the sole purpose of getting the Fulani out of Igangan and other parts of Yorubaland.

He claimed he had been a peace lover in all the 50 years that he spent at Igangan.

He called on Emirs and other traditional rulers in the 19 northern states to come to the rescue of Fulani residents in the South-West.

He equally called on the Nigerian government to probe the burning of his house, vehicles and the killing of seven of his men in Igangan.

He said, "When a Fulani boy named Omomogeto was reported to me that he raped someone, I told the vigilantes to arrest the Fulani boy.

“When he was arrested, I investigated the matter and discovered that he committed the offence, I handed him over to the family of the victim.

“Also, a young lady was raped by an indigene of Igangan last year to the extent that the young lady died in Igangan, nothing was done to the man who raped the young lady.

"There was no case of farm destruction reported to me that I did not send people to go and look at the farm that was destroyed. If discovered that it was true, I would order the Fulani to pay money to the farmers, e.g. the Agoro family in Igangan and many more. I have a record for all the issues affecting the farmers.”

On the alleged killing of Aborode, he said: “I don't know anything about it. Where Dr Aborode was killed is very far from my village. It's about two hours’ drive to my village; you will pass through Igangan town before you get to where I am.

"Finally, I want the Nigerian government to investigate this matter and anyone found guilty should face the law. My houses, 12 vehicles belonging to me, my children and some visitors were burnt and seven of my people were killed. The corpses of two have yet to be found and some of my animals were carted away."

Some moments after the attack, the Seriki Fulani told SaharaReporters that no person was killed during the arson attack on his house at Igangan, which is different from his new account that he lost seven people to the incident.

Igboho had given Fulani herdsmen in Ibarapa area seven days to leave the area, blaming them for the kidnappings and killings in the area, and the Seriki Fulani of complicity in the atrocities committed by his tribesmen.