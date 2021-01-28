Imo Police Arrest Officers For Flogging Curfew Violators With Sticks In Orlu

The officers were seen lying five persons down on the floor, and flogging them in the process, which is unethical, unprofessional and unacceptable.

by Saharareporters, New York Jan 28, 2021

The Imo State Police Command has confirmed the arrest and detention of its officers torturing and assaulting some young men in Orlu in a viral video, while enforcing the dusk-to-dawn curfew declared by Imo State Governor, Hope Uzodinma.

SaharaReporters had on Wednesday reported how some police officers resorted to violence to enforce the curfew declared by the governor in all the local councils in Orlu area.

In a trending video, the policemen could be seen repeatedly flogging the young men with sticks in their hand.

Some were also seen doing ‘frog jump’ while the police hit them with guns.  See Also Police TRENDING: Policemen Beat Curfew Violators In Orlu With Sticks 0 Comments 1 Day Ago

Angered by the situation following public outrage, the State Commissioner of Police, Nasiru Mohammed, ordered the arrest of the officers for disciplinary action.

A statement on Thursday by the command’s spokesperson, Ikeokwu Godson Orlando, said investigation into the incident was ongoing with a view to sanctioning the policemen for their conduct.

The statement read, “The Commissioner of Police, Imo State, CP Nasiru Mohammed, has condemned the inhuman treatment and assault on some yet-to-be identified persons at Banana Junction, Orlu, by some officers of the command, as seen in a viral video, and ordered the arrest of the officers involved in the infraction.

“The officers were seen lying five persons down on the floor, and flogging them in the process, which is unethical, unprofessional and unacceptable.

“The command, while condemning the actions of the officers, wishes to inform the general public that the officers have been identified, arrested and it has commenced disciplinary actions against them accordingly.

“Members of the public are therefore advised to kindly report all unethical and unprofessional conduct of police officers in the state through the following mediums: AC- X Squad (Compliant Response unit) 08037104989 Public Complaints Bureau 07034714499.”

Governor Uzodinma had on Monday declared a curfew in Orlu zone following a clash between Nigerian soldiers and the Indigenous People of Biafra’s (IPOB) security outfit, Eastern Security Network (ESN) in Okporo. 

Five persons, including a middle-aged woman, were said to have been killed by stray bullets during the crisis that lasted for several hours.

IPOB has accused Uzodinma of working with the army to ‘flush out and attack ESN officers from the bushes where they are operating’.

The group said the soldiers ran away on sighting ESN operatives after killing five innocent residents of the community.

