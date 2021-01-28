It's Been Difficult Keeping Our Promises, Says Buhari

by Saharareporters, New York Jan 28, 2021

President Muhammadu Buhari during a meeting with the service chiefs on Tuesday said his regime had not found it easy keeping the promises it made in 2015.

According to a statement by Adesina, the President urged the service chiefs to be patriotic, saying the country was in an emergency.

The statement quoted the President as telling the service chiefs, "We're in a state of emergency. Be patriotic, serve the country well, as your loyalty is to the country.

"You know the stage we were in 2015, you know the stage we are now, and the undertakings we made.

"We promised to secure the country, revive the economy, and fight corruption. None has been easy, but we have certainly made progress."

At the end of the meeting, Irabor, in an interview with State House correspondents, said Buhari told them that Nigerians' expectations were high and they must do everything to meet them.

Punch reports that the North Central Governors Forum enjoined the new service chiefs to evolve in new strategies that adequately address the security challenges that have bedevilled the region and the country.

The Chairman of the forum, Abubakar Sani Bello of Niger State made the call on Wednesday in a statement while lauding the appointment of new service chiefs describing it as a noble decision by the President.

On its part, Borno Concern Citizens Forum hailed the former service chiefs' removal as being timely and long overdue.

One of its leaders, Zanna Boguma, told The PUNCH that the former service chiefs, whose appointments were celebrated for being merited in 2015, suddenly became unpopular because of the degeneration in the country's security, particularly in the North-East.

Saharareporters, New York

