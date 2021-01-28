Lagos Police Commissioner Asks Traditionalists To Stop Giving "Juju" To Cult Members

The Lagos State Commissioner of Police, Hakeem Odumosu, has warned traditionalists in the Ikorodu Local Government Area of the state to stop fortifying cult members and criminals in the area with local charms, otherwise known as juju.

He gave this warning on Wednesday during the 2021 Ikorodu Town Hall meeting on security.

Lagos CP Hakeem Odumosu

Odumosu said the security situation in Lagos had been commendable except in some areas like Ikorodu with a high rate of cultism, gangsterism, traffic robbery, ritual killings, amongst others.

He said 242 armed robbers and cult members were arrested in the local government area within the last six months while 28 arms and 120 ammunition were recovered.

The police boss said 192 cultism cases and 18 murder cases were also recorded in the period under review while 25 robbery incidents were foiled.

Odumosu said, "The local government councils in Ikorodu must occupy the frontline in combating crimes in the area. Their constitutional responsibilities cannot be jettisoned in the fight against cultism and crimes in general.

"The traditional institution in the division must be up and doing in condemning the activities of the bad boys (cult members), instead of supporting and celebrating them and their criminal acts.

"The members of the public, especially landlords, must key into this fight against insecurity in Ikorodu by screening those to be accommodated or harboured in their houses.

"The traditionalists and traditional worshippers in this area must stop promoting and protecting the criminals in Ikorodu axis and Lagos State in general. The ideas of fortifying the bad boys and providing native charms for them are counterproductive to our security architecture in this area. Their powers must be used to assist us not to jeopardise our efforts.

"The religious bodies must use all their platforms, links and ideological perspectives to promote peace and security in the state and Nigeria at large. The idea of preaching prosperity at the detriment of salvation is counterproductive to the security of lives and property in our contemporary society."