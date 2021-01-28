NANS President Wants Nigerian Students Tested For Marijuana, Other Drugs

The President of National Association of Nigerian Students (NANS), Sunday Asefon, has endorsed the National Drug Law Enforcement Agency’s (NDLEA) proposed drug test policy for all tertiary institution students across the country.

Asefon, during a solidarity visit to the new Chairman/Chief Executive of the NDLEA, Brigadier General Buba Marwa (Rtd.) on Wednesday asked the agency to implement the policy.

Sunday Asefon

The NANS President said all Nigerians must join hands to end the scourge of drug abuse by young people, saying “drug has done more harm than good to Nigerian students”.

Asefon, who spoke about the dangers of drug abuse, described the initiative as not only preventive but one that would also encourage others to stop the habit knowing that the authorities would detect it.

He said, “We do not want Nigerian students to continue to die of drugs.

“We are here to congratulate you and declare our support for your nascent administration. From your antecedents, we can now go home to sleep with our two eyes closed with the assurance that Nigeria is in safe hands, on drug control issues.

“Most of the drug problems ravaging the students is when they leave their homes and start schooling.”

Speaking, Marwa commended the association for the visit and show of solidarity.

He said, “I am particularly delighted by your promise to cleanse our campuses of drugs. Your buying into our drug testing among students is equally encouraging,” Marwa noted.

He further called on them to strengthen “Drug-Free Clubs” on campuses.

“There have been some objections to the drug testing initiative. But we cannot watch our students taking drugs and jumping into the well thinking it is a swimming pool. The testing of students is to determine their status early enough and decide the form of intervention to deploy. It is by no means punitive.”