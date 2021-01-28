Nigerian Army Deploys 300 Female Soldiers To Fight Banditry On Kaduna-Abuja Road

The troops' first batch was formally received on Wednesday by Governor Nasir El-Rufai at their Kakau base on the highway.

by Sahara Reporters Jan 28, 2021

The Nigerian Army on Wednesday announced that it had deployed 300 female soldiers to the notorious Kaduna-Abuja Road to tackle the rising spate of banditry, kidnapping and other crimes along the expressway.

The army drafted the female soldiers from the 1 Division, Kaduna State, and said they were attached to the Nigerian Army Women Corps.

TRT World

The governor received the female soldiers while expressing optimism that, with their deployment, insecurity along the highways would soon be a thing of the past.

Governor El-Rufai expressed gratitude to the Nigerian Army for deploying the troops. He assured them of the Kaduna State Government's continued support as they worked towards securing the entire State.

Earlier, the General Officer Commanding (GOC) 1 Division Nigerian Army, Kaduna, Major-General Usman Mohammed, acknowledged the support the Kaduna State government had provided to the military in its internal security operations.

Mohammed thanked governor El-Rufai and his deputy, Dr. Hadiza Balarabe, for coming to receive the female troops.

