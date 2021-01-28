Nigerian Arrested In India With Expired Visa

The accused person from Ekiti state, was arrested at Sarojini Nagar area of Lucknow based on a tip-off.

by SaharaReporters, New York Jan 28, 2021

A Nigerian man, Aluko Ulva Tobi Jones, has been arrested for residing in India with an expired visa.

The accused person from Ekiti state, was arrested at Sarojini Nagar area of Lucknow based on a tip-off.

The Lucknow Police Commissionerate, in a statement, said that the expired visa, a passport, Aadhaar card, marriage certificate, bank passbook, and no-objection marriage certificate were recovered from Jones.

He was residing in Kanpur, the police said.

A case has been registered against him under various sections of the Indian Penal Code and the Foreigners Act at Sarojini Nagar police station.

SaharaReporters reported last week that Thailand's Immigration Police arrested a 40-year-old Nigerian Onyebuchi Johnbosco Ezedinugwu, for overstaying his visa by 2,683 days.

Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad
SaharaReporters, New York

You may also like

Read Next

Politics President Buhari Has Insisted We Must Shun Corruption, Babandede Tells NIS Officers
0 Comments
1 Year Ago
Breaking News BREAKING: Air Peace Aircraft Overshoots Runway In Port Harcourt
0 Comments
1 Year Ago
Oil UPDATE: Lagos Pipeline Explosion Records 10 Casualties, 30 Vehicles Burnt
0 Comments
1 Year Ago
South Africa South Africa Waives Visa Requirement For Ghana, Others, Says More “Homework” Needed Before Adding Nigeria
0 Comments
1 Year Ago
International US To Place Visa Ban On Corrupt Nigerians, Individuals Undermining Democracy
0 Comments
1 Year Ago
Islam Nigeria Tightens Security At Airports Ahead Of Sallah Celebration
0 Comments
1 Year Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad

Trending Now

Military Buratai Reduced Army To Hausa-Fulani Caucus, 142 Northerners Out Of 210 Promoted – Intersociety
0 Comments
4 Hours Ago
Military I Was Nearly Retired By Obasanjo As Major —Buratai
0 Comments
3 Hours Ago
Christianity How ‘My God’ Killed UNILAG Lecturer Who Demanded Sex From My Daughter–-Pastor Wale Oke
0 Comments
13 Hours Ago
Breaking News BREAKING: Lawmakers Scamper For Safety As Fight Breaks Out At House of Reps PIB Public Hearing
0 Comments
9 Hours Ago
Politics Buhari Signs Bill Making Use Of Face Masks In Public Compulsory
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Politics I’d Ordered Seriki Fulani to Leave Igangan Even Before Sunday Igboho Came – Ibarapa Monarch
0 Comments
5 Hours Ago
Police Two Killed In Ibadan As Hoodlums Attack Police Station To Free Suspects
0 Comments
5 Hours Ago
Insecurity Bandits Kill President Buhari Appointee’s Brother In Katsina
0 Comments
9 Hours Ago
Politics I lost Seven Men, N500m When My House Was Invaded — Seriki Fulani Of Igangan
0 Comments
5 Hours Ago
Legal Appointment Of New Service Chiefs Illegal, Unconstitutional – Falana-led Coalition
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Insecurity Igboho Had No Right To Issue Vacation Order To Fulani Herdsmen, Affected Persons Should Sue – Falana
0 Comments
11 Hours Ago
News Lagos Restricts Truck Movement On Oshodi-Apapa Expressway, Others
0 Comments
6 Hours Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad