Nigerian Arrested In India With Expired Visa

A Nigerian man, Aluko Ulva Tobi Jones, has been arrested for residing in India with an expired visa.

The accused person from Ekiti state, was arrested at Sarojini Nagar area of Lucknow based on a tip-off.

The Lucknow Police Commissionerate, in a statement, said that the expired visa, a passport, Aadhaar card, marriage certificate, bank passbook, and no-objection marriage certificate were recovered from Jones.

He was residing in Kanpur, the police said.

A case has been registered against him under various sections of the Indian Penal Code and the Foreigners Act at Sarojini Nagar police station.

SaharaReporters reported last week that Thailand's Immigration Police arrested a 40-year-old Nigerian Onyebuchi Johnbosco Ezedinugwu, for overstaying his visa by 2,683 days.