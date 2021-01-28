Nigerian Government Blocks Peoples' Gazette Website Over Critical Media Reports

The platform said in a release that a vast majority of its web readers were denied access to its contents owing to a disruption influenced by the government.

by Saharareporters, New York Jan 28, 2021

The President Muhammadu Buhari-led Federal Government has shut down the platform of an online news platform, Peoples Gazette, denying its readers access to the website. 

The platform said in a release that a vast majority of its web readers were denied access to its contents owing to a disruption influenced by the government.

The platform, launched in 2020, has been critical of the government’s actions and policies, including its coverage of the #EndSARS protest staged in October and the aftermath of the protest.

In a statement issued by its Managing Editor, Samuel Ogundipe, the media organisation alleged that the disruption, which started on Tuesday evening, was based on a directive from the Nigerian government to MTN, Glo Mobile and other telecom firms. 

Ogundipe suspected the restriction may have been caused by a couple of reports the newspaper published recently.

MTN and Glo have the two biggest mobile data subscriber bases with 78,754,855 and 52,573,907 connected lines respectively as at the end of the second quarter of 2020, figures released by the Nigerian Communication Commission showed. 

Airtel has 52,462,347 subscribers and 9mobile, in the fourth position, has 12,111,674 subscribers.

“We have strong grounds to believe that it [the restriction] was deliberate based on the preliminary conclusion of webmasters,” Ogundipe said.

The clampdown on Peoples Gazette’s operations may not be unconnected to certain critical reports done by the platform recently exposing the corruption and power play in Aso Rock, Nigeria's seat of power. 

“Nigerian telecom firms have a history of acquiescing to repressive orders from state actors without recourse to the Nigerian Constitution, which is why we would not yield any resources to fight back against this through available civil authorities,” Ogundipe said.

Expectedly, Ogundipe said the restriction will stifle the newspaper of its readership and will “leave our newspaper hemorrhaging crucial revenues from web traffic” if it lingers.

Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad
Saharareporters, New York

You may also like

Read Next

Free Speech Rights Violation: Impose Visa Ban On Cross River Governor, Deji Adeyanju, Others Tell United States
0 Comments
1 Year Ago
Elections Boat Conveying Journalists Covering Bayelsa Election Capsizes
0 Comments
1 Year Ago
International UAE Government Prevents Serbian Journalist, Stevan Dojčinović, From Speaking At Anti-corruption Summit
0 Comments
1 Year Ago
Exclusive EXCLUSIVE: My Husband’s Death Has Brought Darkness Into Our Lives –Wife Of Slain Abuja Journalist
0 Comments
1 Year Ago
Journalism UPDATE: Agba Jalingo Granted N10m Bail
0 Comments
11 Months Ago
Journalism Accept Your Failure and Leave Sowore Alone, Odumakin Tells Buhari
0 Comments
10 Months Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad

Trending Now

Military Buratai Reduced Army To Hausa-Fulani Caucus, 142 Northerners Out Of 210 Promoted – Intersociety
0 Comments
7 Hours Ago
Military I Was Nearly Retired By Obasanjo As Major —Buratai
0 Comments
5 Hours Ago
Christianity How ‘My God’ Killed UNILAG Lecturer Who Demanded Sex From My Daughter–-Pastor Wale Oke
0 Comments
15 Hours Ago
Breaking News BREAKING: Lawmakers Scamper For Safety As Fight Breaks Out At House of Reps PIB Public Hearing
0 Comments
12 Hours Ago
Politics Buhari Signs Bill Making Use Of Face Masks In Public Compulsory
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Politics I’d Ordered Seriki Fulani to Leave Igangan Even Before Sunday Igboho Came – Ibarapa Monarch
0 Comments
8 Hours Ago
Police Two Killed In Ibadan As Hoodlums Attack Police Station To Free Suspects
0 Comments
7 Hours Ago
Insecurity Bandits Kill President Buhari Appointee’s Brother In Katsina
0 Comments
11 Hours Ago
Politics I lost Seven Men, N500m When My House Was Invaded — Seriki Fulani Of Igangan
0 Comments
8 Hours Ago
Legal Appointment Of New Service Chiefs Illegal, Unconstitutional – Falana-led Coalition
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Insecurity Igboho Had No Right To Issue Vacation Order To Fulani Herdsmen, Affected Persons Should Sue – Falana
0 Comments
14 Hours Ago
News Lagos Restricts Truck Movement On Oshodi-Apapa Expressway, Others
0 Comments
8 Hours Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad