30 Hoodlums Attack Oyo Police Station, Free Two suspects

by Saharareporters, New York Jan 29, 2021

Some hoodlums, numbering 30 have attacked a police station at Mapo area of Ibadan, Oyo State, where they set free two suspects from custody. 

Confirming the incident, the Commissioner of Police, Ngozi Onadeko, in a statement through the Public Relations Officer of the Command, CSP Olugbenga Fadeyi, said: "'Packaging' led some thugs numbering about 30 to attack and mob the Police team, and forcefully took the two miscreants away. 

"The Commissioner of Police, Oyo State Command, wishes to inform the general public on the incident that occurred earlier today, January 28, at about 11:45 at Odo-Osun Area of Mapo. 

"Police personnel from Mapo Divisional Police Headquarters were deployed to effect the arrest of two notorious miscreants, who have been deeply involved in the crisis rocking Shogoye/Akobi areas of Mapo lately. 

"On January 25, at about 6am, an elderly woman in a white cap, known as Modupe Daramola, aged 60, of a Celestial Church in Akobi area, was hit with pellets from a locally-made gun fired by one of the hoodlums during the clashes and she died, while some others sustained varying degrees of injuries. 

"Sequel to the arrest of the two notorious miscreants who were handcuffed, one 'Packaging' led some thugs numbering about 30 to attack and mobbed the Police team, and forcefully took the two miscreants from them. 

"To escape from being lynched, police personnel fired a shot into the air. At about 12:20 pm, one Akeem in the company of some angry miscreants invaded the police station to report that his younger brother was shot and the miscreants attempted to attack Mapo Police Station. 

"Some cars at the junction leading to the station's street were damaged. After that, the mob was repelled by Police personnel strategically positioned to prevent the station from being attacked. 

"Not too long after, at about 1:50 pm, the corpse of one Badmus Rasheed, 20, was brought to the police station by a mob that was earlier repealed from attacking the station.

"The Commissioner of Police wishes to appeal to parents/guardians in the two areas to warn their wards to desist from acts capable of causing the breakdown of law and order as the massive deployment of police personnel and that of sister-security agencies have been emplaced to forestall further crises."

Saharareporters, New York

