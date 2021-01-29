30 Suspected Internet Fraudsters Arrested In Enugu

Operatives of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission, EFCC, have arrested 30 suspects for various internet-related offences in Enugu.

The agency stated that the young men were arrested at Thinkers Corner Extension following a tip-off on alleged criminal activities which targeted mostly foreigners.

Items recovered from the suspects include cash, five cars, laptops and mobile phones.

The suspects are Raphael Chidiebere, Dr. Onyechiefuna Victor, Oliobi Chukwujekwu, Alozie Ikenna, Lakeru John, Chijioke Onyedika, Chikwube Nwadinobi, Eze Chukwuebuka, Nwafor Ifeanyi, Chidobelu Chidera, Ozonwu Nnamdi, Joseph Emmanuel, Chukwunonyelu Chizoba Eze and Imachukwu Ogonna.

Others are Okwesi Kizito, Onuorah Emmanuel, Promise Okpowasili, Ezeanu Ugochukwu, Ogbonna Emenike, Ibeka Nzeribe, Nike Stanley Onyekachi, Chukwubuikem, Odono Charles Chimdindu, Onyechefuna Franklin, Onyechefuna Samuel, Iluka Fernando Chike, Udemefuna Daniel, Chiedu Chike Kingsley, Ezema Ikenna and Chuka Okoye.

The agency said the suspects will be arraigned in court as soon as investigations are concluded.