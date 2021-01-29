65-year-old Man Commits Suicide After Killing Wife, Son In Anambra

After killing his family members, Nweke allegedly set his house ablaze and shot himself dead.

by Saharareporters, New York Jan 29, 2021

A 65-year-old man, Uchechukwu Nweke, in Amanuke, in the Awka North Local Government Area of Anambra State, has allegedly killed his wife and son.

PUNCH Metro gathered that after killing his family members, Nweke allegedly set his house ablaze and shot himself dead.

The incident happened around 3am on Thursday.

Nweke, a hunter, was reported to have visited a herbalist in the area recently, complaining of poor hunting.

"He told us a native doctor he consulted recently assured him of good prospects in his hunting.

"We didn't expect this to happen to him and his family. It's quite unfortunate and painful," a source stated.

The state Police Public Relations Officer, Haruna Mohammed, confirmed the incident.

