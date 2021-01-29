BREAKING: Boko Haram Currently Attacking Dikwa In Borno

Dreaded armed members of Boko Haram sect in large gun trucks and motorcycles have invaded Dikwa Local Government Area of Borno State, engaging military troops in a gun battle.

According to Vanguard, hundreds of residents have fled to the bush for safety.



This attack is coming barely 24 hours after the newly appointed Chief of Army Staff, Major General Ibrahim Attahiru, officially took over from his predecessor, Lt Gen Tukur Buratai (retd).

Dikwa is in Borno Central, where its Shehu, His Royal Highness Dr. Abba Tor Masta II, died last week after a protracted illness.

The late Shehu’s palace was hitherto taken over and declared as home base to one of the Top Boko Haram Commander and his lieutenants some years back before Troops recovered it after a fierce battle.

Sources and fleeing residents said the town was under a series of sporadic gunshots and explosions as they ran for their dear lives.

Dikwa is about 60km drive from Maiduguri, the state capital and a stone’s throw away from the Mafa Local Government Area where Governor Babagana Zulum comes from.