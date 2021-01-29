Corruption Case: Ex-Zamfara Governor, Yari Forfeits N278.98 Million to Nigerian Government

Justice Ijeoma Ojukwu, who gave the ruling, ordered that monies found in three separate bank accounts allegedly linked to the former governor should be forfeited to the Nigerian government.

by SaharaReporters, New York Jan 29, 2021

A Federal High Court sitting in Abuja has ordered the final forfeiture of N278, 989, 960 million, traced to the former governor of Zamfara State, Abdulazeez Abubarkar Yari, by the Independent Corrupt Practices and Other Related Offences Commission (ICPC) to the Nigerian government.

Justice Ijeoma Ojukwu, who gave the ruling, ordered that monies found in three separate bank accounts allegedly linked to the former governor should be forfeited to the Nigerian government.

Abdulaziz Yari

ICPC, in a motion ex parte filed in 2019 at the Federal High Court, had alleged that the funds were proceeds of unlawful activities stashed away in Zenith and Polaris banks respectively by Yari and his associates.

The court while granting the motion ex parte, ruled that the former governor did not convincingly prove how he made the money found in his private account with Zenith Bank and two companies linked to him.

The court further held that while it was not wrong for individuals to have huge sums of money in their bank accounts, such a person in whose custody the money was found is required to prove that it was legitimately earned.

The forfeiture order includes N12.9 million in a Zenith Bank account of the ex-governor and N11.2 million in the Zenith Bank account of Kayatawa Nigeria Limited, a company allegedly owned by him.

Yari will also forfeit $358, 375, amounting to N135.4 million when converted to local currency, to the Nigerian government. This is made up of $56, 056 in the Polaris Bank account of Kayatawa Nigeria Limited and $301, 319 in the Zenith Bank account of B.T. Oil and Gas, another company linked to the former governor.

Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad
SaharaReporters, New York

You may also like

Read Next

Politics Why Buhari Won’t Hand Over To Tinubu In 2023 – Sule Lamido
0 Comments
11 Hours Ago
Politics Presidency Alleges Planned Campaign Of Calumny Against Buhari By Anti-government Elements
0 Comments
6 Hours Ago
Politics Sule Lamido Blasts Tinubu, Fashola, Says Fulani Persecuted In South-West
0 Comments
15 Hours Ago
Corruption Sack All Your Ministers, National Security Adviser, SGF To Curb Corruption, Insecurity, APC Chieftain Tells Buhari
0 Comments
4 Hours Ago
Politics We’ll Rather Die Than Accept Evicted Seriki Fulani Back – Igangan Community Residents Vow
0 Comments
8 Hours Ago
Legal Appointment Of New Service Chiefs Illegal, Unconstitutional – Falana-led Coalition
0 Comments
2 Days Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad

Trending Now

Insecurity Many Houses, Vehicles Burnt In Midnight Attack In Ibadan
0 Comments
9 Hours Ago
Boko Haram More Victims Kidnapped By Boko Haram, Including Chibok Girls Escape From Captivity
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Politics Why Buhari Won’t Hand Over To Tinubu In 2023 – Sule Lamido
0 Comments
11 Hours Ago
Politics Presidency Alleges Planned Campaign Of Calumny Against Buhari By Anti-government Elements
0 Comments
6 Hours Ago
Politics Sule Lamido Blasts Tinubu, Fashola, Says Fulani Persecuted In South-West
0 Comments
15 Hours Ago
Corruption Sack All Your Ministers, National Security Adviser, SGF To Curb Corruption, Insecurity, APC Chieftain Tells Buhari
0 Comments
4 Hours Ago
Accident Oyo Amotekun Leader Killed In Motorbike Accident Caused By Pothole
0 Comments
3 Hours Ago
News 300 Level University Student Dies In Her Sleep Ahead Of Her Birthday, Wedding
0 Comments
3 Hours Ago
Ghana Nigerian Armed Robbery Kingpin Killed In Capture Operation By Ghana Police
0 Comments
15 Hours Ago
Military Buratai Reduced Army To Hausa-Fulani Caucus, 142 Northerners Out Of 210 Promoted – Intersociety
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
CRIME Ogun School Bus Driver Rapes Four-Year-Old Pupil After Dropping Others Off
0 Comments
6 Hours Ago
Military I Was Nearly Retired By Obasanjo As Major —Buratai
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad