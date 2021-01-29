Femi Falana To Police: You Can’t Arrest Igboho And Leave Others Who Issued Quit Notices

According to him, “Almajiris have been deported, beggars have been deported, the poor and destitute have been deported and the government never raised any issue.”

by SaharaReporters, New York Jan 29, 2021

Human rights lawyer, Femi Falana, has warned the Nigeria Police Force not to arrest Yoruba rights activist, Sunday Adeyemo, popularly known as Sunday Igboho.

Falana, who gave this warning on Friday at a PUNCH Online interview programme, The Roundtable, said Igboho's arrest cannot be effected because the police had not arrested other nationals who issued quit notices in the past.

Femi Falana (SAN)

SaharaReporters earlier reported that the Inspector-General of Police, Mohammed Adamu, ordered the arrest of Igboho for giving Fulani herdsmen accused of perpetrating crimes in the Ibarapa community of Oyo State, a seven-day ultimatum to exit the community.

However, Falana said, “I urge the police not to venture to arrest Mr Sunday Igboho because in this same country, when others issued quit notices to other nationalities in the past, they were not arrested.

"There is no way the police can choose who to arrest in this nature.”

Falana, who had earlier said Igboho had no right to issue the vacation order to the herdsmen, noted that his position on such matter has been consistent, noting that he had spoken against persons who issued quit notices to non-indigenes in the past.

The rights lawyer said he does not support jungle justice but citizens can be mobilised to make the government alive to its responsibilities.

“The government has failed the people but the people can be mobilised to make the government alive to its responsibility of protecting lives and property.

“It has got to that stage when every community has to organise its security because we can no longer depend on the government,” the senior advocate submitted.

SaharaReporters, New York

