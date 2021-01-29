'How Can Policemen End Brutality When Our Barracks Are In A Deplorable Condition?' — Police Superintendent

A top official of the Nigeria Police Force (NPF) has said police brutality cannot end in the country if nothing is done about the deplorable condition of police barracks across the country.

Allegations of brutality and extrajudicial killings by police officers are rife in the country and such fuelled the #EndSARS protests that rocked the country last October.

Oda barracks, Adekunle Ajasin road, behind Officers mess, Akure.

But speaking with SaharaReporters, the source, a Superintendent of Police, said the poor environment in most police barracks has had an influence on the activities of operatives of the force.

According to him, police officers are stressed up because of the environment they live in, hence, have the possibility of exhibiting aggression to civilians.

Buttressing his point, he said a person who sleeps and wakes up in a dilapidated building, with no electricity and water, is likely to misbehave at his duty post.

He said: "Have you seen a police barracks around you? The buildings are dilapidated, no water, no electricity. How do you expect someone who woke up in such an environment, a stressed-up environment, run to fetch water, have his bath, go out to the checkpoint, how do you expect someone like that not to misbehave? Even the rooms are small."

Photos:

SPO quarters Oda barracks, Adekunle Ajasin road, Akure Oda barracks, Adekunle Ajasin road A part of Oda barracks, Adekunle Ajasin road, Akure. Oda barracks, Adekunle Ajasin road, behind Officers mess, Akure Oda barracks, Adekunle Ajasin road, Akure Oda barracks, Adekunle Ajasin road, Akure 5 Rank and File quarters Oda barracks, Adekunle Ajasin road, Akure Oda barracks, Adekunle Ajasin road Dilapidated building at Idimu barrack