Kidnappers Demand N2million Each As Ransom For 25 Youths In Taraba

Kidnappers of 25 youths from the Takum Local Government Area of Taraba State have demanded a ransom of N2million each as the condition to release the victims.

According to Daily Trust, one of the family members of the victims said on Friday morning that the kidnappers had established communication with them and demanded a ransom of N2 million for each of the 25 persons.

He said they have reliable information that the abducted youths and their driver were moved into a forest situated between Takum Local Government Area in Taraba State and Katsina-Ala in Benue State by the kidnappers.

The Police Public Relations Officer of the Taraba Police Command, DSP David Misal, confirmed that the kidnappers had established communication with the relations of the victims.

He appealed to the youths of Takum to be patient, promising that the police were making concerted efforts to secure the release of the kidnapped victims.

The kidnappers on Wednesday abducted 25 Takum youths returning from a wedding ceremony, in Wukari between Chechenji and Kofai Amadu villages.