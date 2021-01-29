My Family Now Lives In Ilorin Temporarily After Leaving Oyo, Seriki Fulani Says

The Seriki Fulani of Igangan, Oyo State, Saliu Abdulkadri, has disclosed that he is on a short visit to the north while his family members have settled temporarily in Ilorin, Kwara State.

Abdulkadri and his men moved out of Igangan in the Ibarapa North-West Local Council Development Area of Oyo State on Friday after the expiration of the seven-day eviction notice to herdsmen in the community by the Yoruba rights activist, Chief Sunday Adeyemo, also known as Sunday Igboho.

Abdulkadri stated that his kin received him in Ilorin.

Asked about efforts made to reconcile with the community, he said, "I have not been called for any meeting as we speak. If we are asked to return to Igangan, where will we live? My house and vehicles had been completely razed.

"But if allowed to return to the community, I would consider moving back to Igangan.

"When we were sent out of Igangan, we moved to Ilorin in Kwara State. As we speak, I am in the north but my children are in Ilorin. I have a building in Ilorin."

In his message to the people of Igangan, he said, "The hoodlums who are indigenes of Igangan were once arrested and they are still at the Agodi Correctional Facility in Ibadan. Their ringleader is called Janbele; he is with the police now. That is one of the issues that are causing animosity between members of the community and us."

On the killing of Dr Fatai Aborode, a prominent farmer and native of Igangan, he said, "On the day when Fatai was killed, the hoodlums held both the Yoruba and Fulani people hostage. They all witnessed that as Fatai was pleading and assuring them that he was ready to pay any amount as ransom. His killers were said to have refused to accept his money."

He explained that the relationship between his family and members of Ile Alagbede, from where the deceased hailed from, was very warm and cordial.

"My family relates well with members of Fatai's family. They are our friends and we maintained a healthy relationship. My daughters usually worked on his farm during harvest time.

In another development, Abdulkadri said that he and his household had been unfairly treated.

Abdulkadir at a news conference in Ilorin on Thursday denied involvement in the kidnapping and other criminal activities in the Oyo community.

He said seven of his kin died, adding that properties worth over N500m was destroyed in the violence allegedly unleashed by agents of a Yoruba activist, Sunday Adeyemo, also known as Igboho.

He said, "My houses, 12 vehicles belonging to myself, my children and some visitors were burnt and seven of my people were killed."

Confirming that kidnapping and raping were committed in the community, the Seriki Fulani said both the Yoruba indigenes of the area and the Fulani were culprits.

The Sarkin Fulani said he had always worked with security operatives in fighting the crimes in the area.

"There was no case of farm destruction reported to me that I did not look into. I discovered that it's true; I ordered the Fulani to pay money to the farmers."

He said when a Fulani boy was involved in raping, he investigated the matter and handed over the boy to the victim's family.

"I have been living in Igangan for over 50 years without any challenge from anybody either in Igangan or any other places," he said.

He called on the Federal Government to investigate the allegations to ensure that the culprits are brought to book.