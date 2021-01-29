My Family Now Lives In Ilorin Temporarily After Leaving Oyo, Seriki Fulani Says

When we were sent out of Igangan, we moved to Ilorin in Kwara State. As we speak, I am in the north but my children are in Ilorin. I have a building in Ilorin.

by Saharareporters, New York Jan 29, 2021

The Seriki Fulani of Igangan, Oyo State, Saliu Abdulkadri, has disclosed that he is on a short visit to the north while his family members have settled temporarily in Ilorin, Kwara State.

Abdulkadri and his men moved out of Igangan in the Ibarapa North-West Local Council Development Area of Oyo State on Friday after the expiration of the seven-day eviction notice to herdsmen in the community by the Yoruba rights activist, Chief Sunday Adeyemo, also known as Sunday Igboho.

Seriki Fulani of Igangan, Oyo State, Saliu Abdulkadri The Sun Nigeria

Abdulkadri stated that his kin received him in Ilorin.

Asked about efforts made to reconcile with the community, he said, "I have not been called for any meeting as we speak. If we are asked to return to Igangan, where will we live? My house and vehicles had been completely razed.

"But if allowed to return to the community, I would consider moving back to Igangan.

"When we were sent out of Igangan, we moved to Ilorin in Kwara State. As we speak, I am in the north but my children are in Ilorin. I have a building in Ilorin."

In his message to the people of Igangan, he said, "The hoodlums who are indigenes of Igangan were once arrested and they are still at the Agodi Correctional Facility in Ibadan. Their ringleader is called Janbele; he is with the police now. That is one of the issues that are causing animosity between members of the community and us."

On the killing of Dr Fatai Aborode, a prominent farmer and native of Igangan, he said, "On the day when Fatai was killed, the hoodlums held both the Yoruba and Fulani people hostage. They all witnessed that as Fatai was pleading and assuring them that he was ready to pay any amount as ransom. His killers were said to have refused to accept his money."

He explained that the relationship between his family and members of Ile Alagbede, from where the deceased hailed from, was very warm and cordial.

"My family relates well with members of Fatai's family. They are our friends and we maintained a healthy relationship. My daughters usually worked on his farm during harvest time.

In another development, Abdulkadri said that he and his household had been unfairly treated.

Abdulkadir at a news conference in Ilorin on Thursday denied involvement in the kidnapping and other criminal activities in the Oyo community.

He said seven of his kin died, adding that properties worth over N500m was destroyed in the violence allegedly unleashed by agents of a Yoruba activist, Sunday Adeyemo, also known as Igboho.

He said, "My houses, 12 vehicles belonging to myself, my children and some visitors were burnt and seven of my people were killed."

Confirming that kidnapping and raping were committed in the community, the Seriki Fulani said both the Yoruba indigenes of the area and the Fulani were culprits.

The Sarkin Fulani said he had always worked with security operatives in fighting the crimes in the area.

"There was no case of farm destruction reported to me that I did not look into. I discovered that it's true; I ordered the Fulani to pay money to the farmers."

He said when a Fulani boy was involved in raping, he investigated the matter and handed over the boy to the victim's family.

"I have been living in Igangan for over 50 years without any challenge from anybody either in Igangan or any other places," he said.

He called on the Federal Government to investigate the allegations to ensure that the culprits are brought to book.

Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad
Saharareporters, New York

You may also like

Read Next

CRIME 65-year-old Man Commits Suicide After Killing Wife, Son In Anambra
0 Comments
3 Hours Ago
CRIME 30 Hoodlums Attack Oyo Police Station, Free Two suspects
0 Comments
3 Hours Ago
CRIME "We Found Data Of 27,000 People On Their Computers—Indian Police Arrest Three Nigerians For Cyber Fraud
0 Comments
3 Hours Ago
CRIME Wife Of Man, Umoh illegally Detained For Criticising Akwa Ibom Government Cries Out, Seeks Release Of Husband
0 Comments
21 Hours Ago
CRIME Trafficking: Nigerian Woman Recounts One-Month Experience In Lebanon Jail After Her Employer Sponsored Illegal Arrest
0 Comments
4 Months Ago
CRIME 50-year-old Mother Of Four Commits Suicide In Delta By Drinking Sniper
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad

Trending Now

Military I Was Nearly Retired By Obasanjo As Major —Buratai
0 Comments
15 Hours Ago
Military Buratai Reduced Army To Hausa-Fulani Caucus, 142 Northerners Out Of 210 Promoted – Intersociety
0 Comments
17 Hours Ago
Politics Sule Lamido Blasts Tinubu, Fashola, Says Fulani Persecuted In South-West
0 Comments
3 Hours Ago
Boko Haram More Victims Kidnapped By Boko Haram, Including Chibok Girls Escape From Captivity
0 Comments
13 Hours Ago
Ghana Nigerian Armed Robbery Kingpin Killed In Capture Operation By Ghana Police
0 Comments
3 Hours Ago
CRIME 65-year-old Man Commits Suicide After Killing Wife, Son In Anambra
0 Comments
3 Hours Ago
CyberCrime Two Brothers, Six Others Arrested For Internet Fraud in Osogbo
0 Comments
5 Hours Ago
CRIME 30 Hoodlums Attack Oyo Police Station, Free Two suspects
0 Comments
3 Hours Ago
PhotoNews PHOTONEWS: Despite Prohibition, Fulani Herdsmen Seen On Thursday Grazing Openly With Their Cows In Ondo Community, Odigbo
0 Comments
3 Hours Ago
Insecurity Igboho: NBC Warns TV, Radio Stations Against Reporting Fulani Herdsmen Quit Notices
0 Comments
1 Hour Ago
Police Sack Policemen Who Impregnated Women Out Of Wedlock, Okei-Odumakin Tells IGP
0 Comments
14 Hours Ago
Politics Transport Workers Fault El-Rufai Over Demolition Of Motor Parks
0 Comments
4 Hours Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad