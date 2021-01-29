Nigerian Armed Robbery Kingpin Killed In Capture Operation By Ghana Police

She said suspect Jessy Osas, believed to be his accomplice and one Godwin Hetor, a receptionist at a guest house, where the deceased and his accomplice were lodging.

by Saharareporters, New York Jan 29, 2021

The Accra Regional Police Command has gunned down a suspected highway robber and arrested two others in operation on Spintex Road, in Accra, Ghana.

Blessing Stephen, about 38 years old, died from gunshot wounds he sustained in the capture operation at a guest house at Spintex, a suburb of Accra, on January 27, 2021, at about 1130 hours.

Ghana Police

Deputy Superintendent of Police (DSP) Effia Tenge, Head of the Public Affairs Unit of the Command, told the Ghana News Agency that the deceased had been active in alleged criminal activities and evasive, and has been on police surveillance for some time now.

"Blessing Stephen, a Nigerian, an ex-convict and a notorious armed robber, who usually operates among a gang of six, has been involved in series of highway robberies, including bank robberies and attacks on bullion vans.

She said suspect Jessy Osas, believed to be his accomplice and one Godwin Hetor, a receptionist at a guest house, where the deceased and his accomplice were lodging, were also arrested.

DSP Tenge said the two were in police custody assisting in the investigation.

She said a pistol and four rounds of ammunition were retrieved from the deceased.

DSP Tenge said the deceased's body had been deposited at the Police Hospital's mortuary for preservation and autopsy.

Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad
Saharareporters, New York

You may also like

Read Next

CRIME 30 Hoodlums Attack Oyo Police Station, Free Two suspects
0 Comments
6 Hours Ago
Police Sack Policemen Who Impregnated Women Out Of Wedlock, Okei-Odumakin Tells IGP
0 Comments
17 Hours Ago
Police Two Killed In Ibadan As Hoodlums Attack Police Station To Free Suspects
0 Comments
19 Hours Ago
Corruption Salary Increase Alone Won't Stop Corruption Among Police Officers – Superintendent Of Police
0 Comments
1 Hour Ago
Insecurity Imo Clash: Nnamdi Kanu Orders ESN Operatives To Cease Fire, Return To Forests
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
CRIME Wife Of Man, Umoh illegally Detained For Criticising Akwa Ibom Government Cries Out, Seeks Release Of Husband
0 Comments
23 Hours Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad

Trending Now

Military I Was Nearly Retired By Obasanjo As Major —Buratai
0 Comments
17 Hours Ago
Military Buratai Reduced Army To Hausa-Fulani Caucus, 142 Northerners Out Of 210 Promoted – Intersociety
0 Comments
19 Hours Ago
Politics Sule Lamido Blasts Tinubu, Fashola, Says Fulani Persecuted In South-West
0 Comments
6 Hours Ago
Boko Haram More Victims Kidnapped By Boko Haram, Including Chibok Girls Escape From Captivity
0 Comments
16 Hours Ago
CRIME My Family Now Lives In Ilorin Temporarily After Leaving Oyo, Seriki Fulani Says
0 Comments
6 Hours Ago
CRIME 65-year-old Man Commits Suicide After Killing Wife, Son In Anambra
0 Comments
6 Hours Ago
CyberCrime Two Brothers, Six Others Arrested For Internet Fraud in Osogbo
0 Comments
7 Hours Ago
CRIME 30 Hoodlums Attack Oyo Police Station, Free Two suspects
0 Comments
6 Hours Ago
PhotoNews PHOTONEWS: Despite Prohibition, Fulani Herdsmen Seen On Thursday Grazing Openly With Their Cows In Ondo Community, Odigbo
0 Comments
6 Hours Ago
Insecurity Igboho: NBC Warns TV, Radio Stations Against Reporting Fulani Herdsmen Quit Notices
0 Comments
3 Hours Ago
Police Sack Policemen Who Impregnated Women Out Of Wedlock, Okei-Odumakin Tells IGP
0 Comments
17 Hours Ago
Politics Transport Workers Fault El-Rufai Over Demolition Of Motor Parks
0 Comments
6 Hours Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad