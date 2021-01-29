Ogun School Bus Driver Rapes Four-Year-Old Pupil After Dropping Others Off

The police said Michael committed the crime last Friday after school hours, when he had dropped other pupils off and was taking the girl home.

by Saharareporters, New York Jan 29, 2021

The Ogun State Police Command has arrested a 36-year-old school bus driver, Humble Michael, for allegedly raping a four-year-old girl in the Ogijo area of the state.

The police said Michael committed the crime last Friday after school hours, when he had dropped other pupils off and was taking the girl home.

The victim’s mother reported the matter at the Ogijo Police Division after she noticed blood coming out of her private parts.

The woman explained to the police that when her husband was bathing their daughter, he saw blood coming out of her private parts, and when the girl was questioned, she disclosed to her parents that the driver of their school bus was the person who had sex with her.

She narrated that it happened when they were on their way home from school. 

The victim said she was left with the driver in the bus after he had dropped all other schoolchildren at their homes.

The parents explained that this gave the driver an opportunity to park somewhere along the road and defile the little girl. 

The police noted that upon the report, the Divisional Police Officer thereafter assigned operatives to go after the suspect and he was subsequently arrested. 

“The victim was quickly taken to a general hospital for treatment and the doctor's report confirmed that she had been sexually abused. On interrogation, the suspect admitted that he actually committed the crime. 

“Meanwhile, the Commissioner of Police has ordered the immediate transfer of the case to the anti-human trafficking and child labour unit of the State Criminal Investigation and Intelligence Department for further investigation and prosecution.

“The CP also appealed to parents to always make the well-being of their children, especially female ones, a priority so as to save them from evil men lurking around everywhere.

“He also warned school proprietors to always conduct background checks on people they want to employ to save them from employing criminals,” the police spokesman, DSP Abimbola Oyeyemi, said.

Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad
Saharareporters, New York

You may also like

Read Next

CRIME My Family Now Lives In Ilorin Temporarily After Leaving Oyo, Seriki Fulani Says
0 Comments
12 Hours Ago
CRIME 30 Hoodlums Attack Oyo Police Station, Free Two suspects
0 Comments
12 Hours Ago
CRIME 65-year-old Man Commits Suicide After Killing Wife, Son In Anambra
0 Comments
12 Hours Ago
CRIME Police Arrest 13-Year-Old Boy In Lagos For Raping Six-Year-Old Girl Repeatedly
0 Comments
7 Hours Ago
CRIME Kidnappers Demand N2million Each As Ransom For 25 Youths In Taraba
0 Comments
8 Hours Ago
CRIME "We Found Data Of 27,000 People On Their Computers—Indian Police Arrest Three Nigerians For Cyber Fraud
0 Comments
12 Hours Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad

Trending Now

Insecurity Many Houses, Vehicles Burnt In Midnight Attack In Ibadan
0 Comments
6 Hours Ago
Boko Haram More Victims Kidnapped By Boko Haram, Including Chibok Girls Escape From Captivity
0 Comments
22 Hours Ago
Politics Why Buhari Won’t Hand Over To Tinubu In 2023 – Sule Lamido
0 Comments
9 Hours Ago
Politics Presidency Alleges Planned Campaign Of Calumny Against Buhari By Anti-government Elements
0 Comments
4 Hours Ago
Politics Sule Lamido Blasts Tinubu, Fashola, Says Fulani Persecuted In South-West
0 Comments
12 Hours Ago
Corruption Sack All Your Ministers, National Security Adviser, SGF To Curb Corruption, Insecurity, APC Chieftain Tells Buhari
0 Comments
1 Hour Ago
Accident Oyo Amotekun Leader Killed In Motorbike Accident Caused By Pothole
0 Comments
52 Minutes Ago
News 300 Level University Student Dies In Her Sleep Ahead Of Her Birthday, Wedding
0 Comments
1 Hour Ago
Ghana Nigerian Armed Robbery Kingpin Killed In Capture Operation By Ghana Police
0 Comments
12 Hours Ago
Military Buratai Reduced Army To Hausa-Fulani Caucus, 142 Northerners Out Of 210 Promoted – Intersociety
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Military I Was Nearly Retired By Obasanjo As Major —Buratai
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
CRIME My Family Now Lives In Ilorin Temporarily After Leaving Oyo, Seriki Fulani Says
0 Comments
12 Hours Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad