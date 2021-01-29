Oyo Amotekun Leader Killed In Motorbike Accident Caused By Pothole

He was said to have crashed his motorcycle when trying to avoid a pothole on Thursday at Sawmill area, on Ilero Road.

by SaharaReporters, New York Jan 29, 2021

A leader of the Western Nigeria Security Network, popularly known as Amotekun, in the Kajola Local Government Area of Oyo State, Tajudeen Salaudeen, has reportedly been killed in an accident.

File photo used to illustrate story. PT

According to Vanguard, the deceased was going to Okeho in the early hours of Thursday when he got a call to return for an emergency assignment at Ilero.

While making a U-turn, his bike reportedly skidded off the bad road and he fell off the bike.

His body was first deposited at a private hospital morgue in Ilero, Iwajowa Local Council Development Area (LCDA), Kajola, before he was later buried.

 

 

SaharaReporters, New York

