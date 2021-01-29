South Africa-based Nigerian Lawyer Woos Wole Soyinka, Desmond Tutu, Others To Battle Ugandan President

A Nigerian lawyer residing in South Africa, Austin Okeke, has established a legal action group to tackle the Ugandan President, Yoweri Museveni, who has been victimising his political rival, Robert Kyagulanyi Ssentamu, popularly known as Bobi Wine, following the just concluded presidential election in the country.

Museveni ordered Ugandan security forces to barricade Wine’s residence following the January 14 presidential election, placing him under house arrest.

A High Court judge, Michael Elubu, on Monday however ruled that the military and the police should vacate the opposition leader’s house.

However, Okeke on Wednesday told SaharaReporters that the Ugandan security operatives only left the inner part of his home, but stayed outdoors with helicopters flying around all the time.

“We obtained a court order two days ago for Bobi Wine to be released. The government only left the interior of his home but remained outside and with helicopters hovering above all the time,” Okeke said.

He said he had a meeting on Zoom with Nigeria’s foremost human rights lawyer, Femi Falana, and some Ugandans on how to get justice for Wine. He also disclosed that South African anti-apartheid revolutionary and Nigerian Nobel laureate, Prof. Wole Soyinka, are among continental figures that have joined in the fight against the impunity of Ugandan president.

“There was a Zoom conference with Senior Advocate of Nigeria, Femi Falana, and some Ugandans mostly in the Diaspora and some in Uganda. We now want the soldiers entirely out of his home. Bishop Desmond Tutu, Wole Soyinka, and other Nobel laureates have also joined our action group.

“Two US Congressmen have joined us too, to assist us in getting sympathy from the new regime. We want to isolate President Yoweri Museveni of Uganda as soon as possible. He is worse than Idi Amin.

“A few week ago, on behalf of Bobi Wine, the leading opposition and a presidential candidate in Uganda, I filed a formal complaint and request for the International Criminal Court to initiate an investigation into crimes against humanity committed by President Yoweri Musevini of Uganda, including all the heads of the security agencies in Uganda.

“All of these evil leaders must be eradicated from the African continent.”